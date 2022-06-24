Stowmarket Town have added some more Step 4 promotion-winning experience to their squad.

Left-back Jack Wilkinson was a member of the AFC Sudbury side that won the Isthmian League North Division title in 2015-16 – and he has now linked up with the Old Gold & Blacks as they embark on their quest to secure Step 3 football next term.

Manager Paul Musgrove, who yesterday completed the signing of former professional Ed Upson, said of his new recruit: "Jack can play in a couple of positions so provides us with some flexibility.

Jack Wilkinson – pictured playing for Cambridge City – has joined Stowmarket Town. Picture: Richard Marsham

“He’s a really nice lad – someone I’ve known for a long time – and he’s a very good player.

“We’ve spoken quite a lot over the years and when the option came up this summer to bring him in it just made sense for everyone.”

Since leaving Sudbury in the summer of 2017 Wilkinson has had spells with fellow Suffolk clubs Mildenhall Town and Lowestoft Town, as well as Cambridge City.

Upon departing Lowestoft last month, he wrote on Twitter: "All the best to everyone connected with @LowestoftTownFC. Met some great people this last few years but it’s time for me to move on. Good luck."