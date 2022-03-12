Needham Market will be hoping to take advantage of a much-changed Stockport County side in this afternoon's Buildbase FA Trophy Quarter-Final at Bloomfields (3pm).

Hatters boss Dave Challinor has left a number of his regulars from his Vanarama National League table-toppers in Greater Manchester in favour of fresher legs.

One of those is former Yeovil Town and Scunthorpe United striker Paddy Madden, who captained the side last weekend and has 14 goals this season.

Stockport Manager Dave Challinor has made eight changes Picture: Mecha Morton

There are eight changes in total from the starting line-up which earned a 2-0 victory at Aldershot Town in their previous fixture.

With captain Liam Hogan still suspended, Sam Minihan takes over the armband while Fulham loanee goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond comes in for his first competitive start for the club.

Only forward Conor Jennings and midfielders Antoni Sarcevic and Cody Johnson remain from last Saturday's line-up.

Striker Scott Quigley, another high profile member of the squad, is one of the host of players to come in.

Needham Market, meanwhile, feature two changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Peterborough Sports last Saturday with Ipswich Town loanee Callum Page and former Colchester United Academy player Callum Sturgess coming in.

Taylor Clark, who has recently had a second trial with Aston Villa, drops to the bench along with Colchester United loanee Harvey Sayer.

The headline news for the home side though is veteran defender or midfielder Patrick Brothers passing a late fitness test to start. The former Leiston man had left the pitch on Saturday feeling his hamstring.

Luke Ingram leads the Needham Market players on a warm-up Picture: Mecha Morton

The attendance for the all-ticket tie is thought to be between 1,700-1,800 but as yet not confirmed. Stockport had been given a 500 allocation.

Log back on to SuffolkNews later today for our full-time match report, reaction and pictures from the day.

Needham Market fans are enjoying the weather after getting into position ahead of kick-off Picture: Mecha Morton