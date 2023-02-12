Stowmarket Town have announced the appointment of former Northern Ireland international Chris Casement as their new manager.

The 35-year-old has filled the vacant role at Greens Meadow, which became available following the resignation of Paul Musgrove last month.

Casement, who won the FA Youth Cup with Ipswich Town in 2005 and five Danske Bank Premiership titles, in Northern Ireland, during his professional career, joined Stow as a player in September 2020.

Chris Casement, pictured in action for Stowmarket Town last season, is the new manager Picture: Mecha Morton

“First of all I’m delighted and excited to be the new manager of Stowmarket Town FC," Casement told the club's website.

"It’s something I’ve been working towards for a while now, with my playing years catching up on me.

"I’d like to thank Kev (Blundell) and the rest of the board for showing great faith in me as a young manager to take the club forward. I’m looking forward to working with a great group of players to see what can be achieved.”

The defender has made 76 appearances since joining the Old Gold & Blacks, with the latest being in yesterday’s 0-0 draw away at Grays Athletic.

The stalemate at Parkside left Stow fifth in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table, occupying the last play-off spot, and with one point and two-point leads over nearest challengers Heybridge Swifts and Grays, in sixth and seventh.

Chris Casement (left) celebrates scoring a free kick against Bury Town last season Picture: Mecha Morton

Stow have been without a permanent manager since the departure of former boss Musgrove, who stepped down after a 3-0 home defeat to Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town on January 14.

Musgrove’s assistant manager Richard Wilkins, alongside goalkeeping coach Nathan Munson, were placed in interim charge and picked up seven points from their four games, which included wins over Brentwood Town (2-1) and Tilbury (2-1) and a defeat at Hullbridge Sports (1-0), and will also remain involved at the club.

Stow’s new manager Casement has been a coach at Ipswich’s academy since moving back to England in 2020, and joined the coaching staff for Northern Ireland’s under-16s in October last year.

His first game in charge of Stow will be at home to second-from-bottom Gorleston at Greens Meadow on Tuesday (7.45pm).