Whether or not he continues at the helm in 2023/24 is yet to be confirmed, but Chris Casement admits a big challenge lies ahead at Stowmarket Town.

The former Northern Ireland international was handed the reigns at Greens Meadow in mid February following Paul Musgrove’s surprise departure in the midst of the club's challenge for a Step 4 play-off place.

It soon came to light that the financial backing the club had benefited from over a number of years via donations from Tom Morley was coming to an end following a disagreement.

Chris Casement stepped up into a player-manager role at Stowmarket Town from mid February Picture: Mecha Morton

A raft of squad members then left the club, including influential players Reggie Lambe, Craig Parker and Tevan Allen.

But Casement went on to win the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division’s manager of the month award in March following five straight victories to put them back in the top five.

However, it was followed by five straight defeats in their last six games seeing them miss out on a play-off spot, ending in seventh spot.

Former pro Jack Ainsley is among the latest departures at Stowmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

The campaign ended in an Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup final defeat to higher-league holders Needham Market via a penalty shootout at Bury Town FC two weeks ago, following a 3-3 draw.

It was seen as the end of an era for the remaining members of an experienced side and the expected further departures began this week, following contracts ending on May 10, with three players adding their names to the exit list alongside Kane Munday – whose exit came after the final.

Recently-crowned supporters’ player of the year Jack Ainsley announced his departure on Wednesday morning, soon followed by Dylan Logan, who had been out injured, and fellow midfielder Luke Hipkin.

Speaking on the night of their cup final defeat, Casement said of upcoming squad changes: “It will (be an interesting summer) and will need a lot of hard work.

Stowmarket Town player-manager Chris Casement in action in their final league fixture, a 2-0 home win against Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m looking forward now to taking a week or maybe 10 days off, just relaxing and recovering and then see what happens for next season.”

Asked if he could say he would be at the club and whether he had enjoyed stepping into management, he replied: “I have really, really enjoyed it. It’s been different and I’ve felt I’ve learned a lot.”

Put to him it will be a big challenge with a very different budget to work with, he then said: “Yes, 100 per cent. Everyone knows that’s going to be the case next year, the budget’s not there that has been there in previous years.

“But look, I don’t know anything and I’ll have to sit down with the board and whatever next week and we’ll have a discussion and we’ll go from there.”

Casement, who is due to return to Northern Ireland to finish off his UEFA A coaching licence in the coming weeks, has been approached for comment.

Thankyou to @stowtownfc for having me, shame my time was cut short through injury. Thankful for all the support I had from the club, players, staff and the fans.



Working hard to get back to playing for preseason, looking forward to the coming months ahead. pic.twitter.com/vHPPJsVWTx — Dylán Logan (@07DML) May 10, 2023

Stow chairman Kevin Blundell, speaking yesterday, confirmed he had offered Casement the chance to get to the end of the season before committing to 2023/24 and said he was yet to hear anything either way on that.

He said: “I very much hope that Chris is staying and is already talking to the players he wants to keep.”