Chris Casement said he could not be ‘more proud’ of his Stowmarket Town players after they registered his first back-to-back wins of his fledgling managerial career to move to within a point of the play-off zone.

The Old Gold & Blacks had ended a five-game winless league run off the back of a raft of player departures since Paul Musgrove opted to vacate the hot-seat with a 2-1 success at East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Casement’s first three points as player-manager came via a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Ed Upson following Brian Moses levelling Alfie Cutbush’s 16th minute opener also after the clock had passed 90.

Ed Upson put in a man-of-the-match display from central midfield in the home win against AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

They then followed it up on Tuesday back at Greens Meadow by cashing their game in hand in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with another three points in a re-arranged Suffolk derby. Jack Ainsley’s seventh-minute close-range finish following a corner, along with a great defensive display, proving enough to defeat second-placed AFC Sudbury 1-0.

Casement said: “It was really, really tough especially with Saturday which took a lot out of us down at East Thurrock, it was a really tough physical game and we expected the same tonight against Sudbury.

“They’ve been great all season, a really good team with some really good individuals so we knew what we were going to be up against.

Our picture appears to show Jack Ainsley’s seventh minute goal on Tuesday was rightly awarded as going over the line Picture: Mecha Morton

“We knew it was going to be physically demanding and honestly, I couldn’t be more proud, the boys were unbelievable; really, really good and I’m proud of every one of them.”

Despite former manager Rick Andrews’ Sudbury side, who had been looking to close the gap to leaders Hashtag United to four points, dominating the rest of the half following the goal, they were not able to test goalkeeper James Bradbrook.

Stow’s stoic defending continued through the second half while they created several opportunities to double their lead with Harvey Sayer going close late on and Josh Curry denied at a corner from a goal-line clearance.

The only time Sudbury really threatened to pull level was when Reece Harris’ 70th minute 20-yard free kick bounced back off the crossbar before Bradbrook smothered former Stow player Reggie Lambe’s low follow-up cross.

Harvey Sayer went close to doubling Stowmarket's lead against Sudbury on a couple of occasions Picture: Mecha Morton

Casement said: “We had a feeling that set pieces might play a part for us tonight, especially attacking set pieces.

“First half we knew we could have been a bit better with the ball.

“We soaked up a lot of pressure and second half I thought it was more of an even game.

Scott Sloots came off the bench to make his Stowmarket Town debut Picture: Mecha Morton

“We came out and enforced ourselves a little bit more and I think we ran out deserved winners.”

Ahead of hosting a revitalised 17th-place Maldon & Tiptree side, now managed by Peter Taylor, on Saturday (3pm) the six point haul leaves Stow a point and a place from fifth-placed Felixstowe & Walton United.

Former Stow player Reggie Lambe was left frustrated on his return to Greens Meadow with this shot ended up going well wide Picture: Mecha Morton

And with the Seasiders hosting the side above them, Grays Athletic, who are just two points ahead of Casement’s side this weekend, a victory against The Jammers would see them into the play-off spots.

With experienced attacking midfielder Craig Parker the latest to have left in the last week for ‘family reasons’, Casement said: “We’ve still got a good squad here and a lot of good lads.

“We have laid down the challenge that hopefully we can still go for the play-offs, it’s within reach and we still have it to play for.

“There’s a lot of games coming up, a lot of points to fight for and we’ll do that.”

The former professional, who came through the ranks at Ipswich Town, is also looking forward to coming up against the former England manager who was once in charge of him.

“He was actually my manager when I was on loan at Wycombe some 20 years ago so it will be good to catch up after all these years,” he said.

“He’s got tremendous experience and well respected throughout the game, so it’ll be a tough game.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s game saw a debut from the bench for Casement’s latest signing, 29-year-old striker Scott Sloots having left Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Cornard United with 32 league goals to his name this term.

“He’s scored 30-plus goals this season and albeit in a division a couple below but Scott certainly knows how to be in the right place.

“If we get the service to him there’s no reason why he can’t score the same for us as well so we’re delighted to have him on board.

"It was good to have him out there. We got it completed just past the weekend so it's good he was able to come in and get a bit of action tonight and some minutes in the leags, and hopefully he can play a big part going forward."