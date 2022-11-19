Stowmarket Town boss Paul Musgrove is hoping the toughest test in his six-year reign won’t require yet more penalty heroics, writes Alec McQuarrie.

The Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side travel to sixth-tier (Step 2) Banbury United today in the Isuzu FA Trophy second round after knocking out Grays and Mickleover via shootouts.

The Old Gold & Blacks’ goalkeeper James Bradbrook only conceded two from seven spot kicks to set up the crunch tie in Oxfordshire.

Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove is eyeing another cup upset in the FA Trophy Picture: Mecha Morton

The run is made even more sensational by the fact Stowmarket have never previously got past the first qualifying round, something Musgrove lauds his squad for.

“It’s something that I’m very proud of this season that we’ve smashed that and you’re always there to break records,” he said.

“I’ve said to the team, you’ve made history, now let’s see how far we can push it. I think there’s no boundaries.

James Bradbrook, seen punching clear against higher-league Mickleover, proved to be the shootout hero in both of the last rounds Picture: Andy Abbott

“It’s about how you get the players to believe, it’s about your team ethic, it’s about making sure we know the opposition and it’s about preparation.

“I’m excited for the match on Saturday. You know that the team has worked hard to get to this point.

“We’ve not played a team like Banbury in my time at the club and I’ve been here six years. It’s not something we’re used to.

“We’ve come up against teams one league above and we’ve dealt with them really well. It’s a point where you want to get to and test yourself as players and management.

“We certainly have practiced our penalties but it’s not something we want to get to. We’d rather settle it in 90 minutes to be honest.”

Stowmarket have only lost once in 18 games this season and Musgrove points to Bradbrook as a huge reason for a run of form that has them fourth in the league and into uncharted territory in the Trophy.

“We’ve had lady luck looking down on us so far,” admitted Musgrove. “But James has been exceptional with penalties since he’s been with us, from day dot really.

“And the number of clean sheets he’s kept, he’s kept us in games at really important times.”

The Suffolk club were only promoted to Step 4 in 2021, but Musgrove insisted the plan was never to consolidate.

Musgrove said: “I’ve been fortunate that the club have backed us and I’ve been allowed to get in players I wanted to get in. We’re ambitious.

“We didn’t want to just go up to Step 4 and be mid-table. We wanted to see how far we could push it.”

Bradbrook himself feels his side have what it takes to cause an upset to continue their record FA Trophy run.

