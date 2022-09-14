Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove admitted he read the riot act to his players at half time in last night's 2-1 win in the Isuzu FA Trophy at Bury Town.

The two Suffolk sides were level at the break after Jack Ainsley's opener for Stowmarket was cancelled out by Bury's Charley Barker in stoppage time.

Ed Upson grabbed the winner for Musgrove's side with a penalty on 88 minutes, as the Old Gold and Blacks progressed to the second qualifying round for the first time in their history.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate their opening goal at Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Musgrove said. "Obviously with the call off on Friday we had an extra few days to prepare.

"It's been a long lay off for us since we played Wroxham on the bank holiday Monday.

"I think Bury started the game on the front foot and looked the fresher team.

"It was a game of not many chances in the first half. It was a good finish by Jack, but it was so, so disappointing to concede (a minute later).

Stowmarket Town's Natty Stewart battles for possession against Bury Town's Carlos Edwards and Lewis O'Malley Picture: Mecha Morton

"Unfortunately they got what they deserved at half time (from me), because it was absolutely criminal.

"I told them what I thought of them. I said what I had to say at half time and came straight back out (and sat in the dugout).

"It wasn't acceptable. Not only the goal we conceded, but we were playing in tight spaces, giving people hospital balls, leading into possible bookings and red cards."

Stowmarket, who are without a game this weekend, are back in Pitching In Isthmian League North Division action with a trip to Gorleston (at Lowestoft Town) next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Last night's win was the club's first victory in the Isuzu FA Trophy since 1977, having only made their return to the national competition last season, following promotion to Step 4.

"We need momentum and with the schedule we've had so far it's been very bitty," Musgrove said.

"We've not had a bad start and we've won a local derby, which is what you want to be doing.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not going to hide from it. We're not playing the football that I want.

"I told the the boys at half time that it isn't good enough. We need to have more of a point to our play.

"We need to be more proactive. We need to make sure we're winning seconds, and I feel like some people are hiding at times.

"They got the full bore of what my thoughts were at half time."

Stowmarket's reward for last night's win is a trip to Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division side Chatham Town a week on Saturday (September 24).