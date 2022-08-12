Despite being pleased with how his new-look Stowmarket Town squad has shaped up ahead of tomorrow’s Greens Meadow opener, Paul Musgrove believes the competition for promotion has only heated up following their impressive debut at Step 4.

The Old Gold & Blacks had themselves in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division title fight at the business end until fading in the final straight to finish fourth. They eventually lost their play-off semi-final at Brentwood Town to a late goal.

But with Brentwood among a raft of teams he believes have only come back stronger with some impressive summer recruitment he feels they will have to fight tooth and nail to go better than last term.

Stowmarket manager Paul Musrgrove (right) and assistant Richard Wilkins (left) have integrated eight new signings during the course of pre-season Picture: Mecha Morton

Ahead of hosting Hullbridge Sports, who finished 16th last term, tomorrow (3pm) he said: “Optimistic but cautious is how I go about it and my feelings,” he said.

“I think it is very easy to look on last season and people say we should be favourites but I think that’s a little bit of naivety.

“Like I have said to people, it’s only our second year at Step 4 level. And when you look outside Suffolk at the other teams they are very strong as well, having recruited well.

Former professional Ed Upson, who started his career at Ipswich Town, in action during pre-season Picture: Mecha Morton

“To that to that you have got Lowestoft who have come down from Step 3.

“There is anticipation and excitement but also an air of being cautious and people need to be realistic. Yes, we’ve recruited well but Rome wasn’t built in a day and you’re not going to be firing on all cylinders on day one but there is a lot to look forward to.”

There have been some notable departures early in the summer with strikers Josh Mayhew (AFC Sudbury), Luke Brown (Soham Town Rangers) and George Bugg (Mildenhall Town) all taking on new challenges along with wing-back Ollie Brown (AFC Sudbury).

Tommy Smith has made his loan from Ipswich Town into a permanent switch following his release from the Blues Picture: Mecha Morton

But Musgrove has managed to entice Bury St Edmunds-raised midfielder Ed Upson out of the professional game at the age of 32. Former Dereham players Shaun Bammant and Jacek Zielonka have come into his new-look forward line along with ex-Mildenhall player Natty Stewart released Ipswich Town full-back Tommy Smith has turned his loan at Greens Meadow into a permanent contract.

While he is pleased with how their pre-season has developed, he knows it is on the pitch tomorrow followed by an early Suffolk derby in Lowestoft on Tuesday (7.45pm) that they need to do their talking.

“We have had a real good balance of teams and distance between games and it really helped with the Friday nights,” said Musgrove.

“It was planned carefully and we tried to pay attention to all the details we should do so from that point of view I’m really pleased with how it’s gone. But pre-season means absolutely diddly-squat come the first game of the season, it really does.

“Yes, you’ve got minutes in people and you can do the best you can but nothing is like the first game of the season.”

Of the test against Hullbridge Sports tomorrow he said: “Hullbridge have already played in the FA Cup (lost 3-1 at Enfield) so they are a competitive game in front of us but the teams down the A12 are strong.

“They have a lot more in terms of ability with selection of players, so you never know what you are going to get.

Former AFC Sudbury full-back Ellis Girling is the latest player to sign for Stowmarket Town but he will start the season out on loan Picture: Mecha Morton

“We will just do all the things right we can on what will be another hot day.”

TRANSFERS:

IN:

* Natty Stewart (Mildenhall Town) AMRLC/FW

* Luke Hipkin (AFC Sudbury) AMRLC

* Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town) LB

* Ed Upson (Stevenage) CM

* Jack Wilkinson (Lowestoft) LB

* Shaun Bammant (Dereham) ST

* Jacek Zielonka (Dereham) AMRL/FC

* Ellis Girling (AFC Sudbury) WBR

OUT (notables):

* Ollie Brown (AFC Sudbury)

* Josh Mayhew (AFC Sudbury)

* George Bugg (Mildenhall Town)

* Luke Brown (Soham Town Rangers)