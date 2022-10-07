Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove wants his side to put in a performance that leaves them with ‘no regrets’ as they host higher-league Mickleover tomorrow (3pm) looking to make more club history in the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The Old Gold & Blacks head into the third round qualifying tie already on a club-record run in the competition, having not made it past the first round qualifying entry step in five previous attempts. And they now stand just 90 minutes away from a place in the first round proper.

As a Step 3 club, Derby-based Mickleover, who lie 16th in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, which includes Needham Market, enter the competition this weekend.

Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove speaks with his players on the pitch earlier this season Picture: Mecha Morton

Musgrove’s side took their unbeaten run to six matches heading into the tie with a 2-0 victory at Basildon United in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division on Saturday with second-half goals from Dylan Logan (71’) and Tevan Allen (74’).

And the Stow boss will be urging his players to not to hold back in their quest for further cup progress.

“It is probably about having no regrets playing typical cup football and having a real go at it,” he said.

Shaun Bammant, in FA Trophy action against Bury Town, is set to return from injury for Stowmarket Town this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

“It something we want to embrace as it’s a chance to make more history.

“Mickleover are one league higher than us so we will do our very best to try and make sure that we go through to the next round.

“It is exciting and good for the club and like I said right at the start, any competition we’re in we want to do well in.”

He added: “Hopefully there will be a big following at home and everyone can get behind us.”

Dylan Logan, who is cup-tied this weekend, made it two goals in his two appearances by scoring at Basildon United Picture: Mecha Morton

Logan, who now has two goals in two appearances since joining from Maldon & Tiptree is unavailable due to being cup-tied while fellow forward Natty Stewart is sidelined with a calf injury. However, striker Shaun Bammant is set to return following a thigh issue.

The game is set to be dedicated to long-serving club volunteer Geoff Squirrell, who died aged 90 (see page 41), with a minute’s applause preceding kick-off and flowers laid in his regular spot in the stand named after him.

Reflecting on their 2-0 win at Basildon, which leaves them seventh in the table after six matches, Musgrove said: “It was a tricky game to be fair as Basildon sat behind the ball and it made it difficult to break them down.

“It was about being patient and when we did get our opportunities putting them away which we did in the second half, so it was pleasing.”

* Meanwhile, Bury Town are back at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium against East Thurrock United tomorrow (3pm) having returned to action by extending their unbeaten start with a 2-0 win against Gorleston at Lowestoft Town last Saturday.

Both the goals came from the penalty spot at either ends of the match, in the fourth and 79th minutes, with Cemal Ramadan taking his tally to 10 goals in 10 games this season.

The match also saw recent forward addition Shaun Avis come off the bench to make his debut.

While Bury lie a place above Stowmarket in the table in sixth, tomorrow’s opponents East Thurrock are down in 16th with five points from seven matches.

Bury are also in action on Tuesday when they go to another slow starting side in Coggesshall Town (7.45pm), the Essex side having just two points from their opening six matches.