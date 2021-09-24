Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove wants to see his side rediscover their belief in attacking areas ahead of back-to-back Pitching In Isthmian League North Division home games.

The Old Gold & Blacks exited the Emirates FA Cup to former manager Rick Andrews’ AFC Sudbury side at Greens Meadow on Tuesday after a deflected stoppage-time strike from Romario Dunne sealed a 1-0 replay win.

But it was Stow’s inability to make their dominance count, as well as seriously test James Askew throughout the 180 minutes, which ultimately cost them.

Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove Picture: Mark Westley

With basement side Great Wakering Rovers visiting Greens Meadow tomorrow ahead of Sudbury returning in the league on Wednesday evening (7.45pm) Musgrove, inset, is hoping they can quickly rediscover their killer touch.

“We have got that in the way we play and we just need to believe in ourselves a bit more in the final third,” he said.

“I have been clipping up a few bits for the boys today to show them how we are taking too many touches when we get the ball into areas. We are just not creating those clear-cut chances at the moment.”

Stowmarket’s George Bugg is muscled off the ball by AFC Sudbury’s Joe Grimwood during Saturday’s goalless FA Cup tie Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: “I thought we dominated a large part of the second half on Tuesday and we were just not clinical in the final third.”

One of their attacking options, former Norwich City professional Anthony Spyrou, is set to miss the pair of upcoming home games though with a recurring hamstring injury.

“Spyrou is probably a week to 10 days away,” confirmed Musgrove.

“He probably came back a bit early. He played 45 minutes (on Saturday) but was still not right.”

Anthony Spyrou is unavailable for the next two matches after suffering from a reocurrance of his hamstring injury in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

Josh Mayhew has led the goal charts for the club in recent years and has two from six appearances so far this term. But he has not been able to find his rhythm properly yet as he returns from a knee issue.

“Josh has come back and just needs to build up his muscles in his thigh to support his knee, but he has done alright,” said Musgrove.

Recent signing Emmanuel Osei, who can also lead the line, is back available having been cup-tied against Sudbury.

And opponents Great Wakering, who are winless in their five games with one point, certainly presents a good opportunity to get things back on track in front of goal.

Musgrove said: “If there is a game you want to put it right people will probably look at and say this is it as it is at home.

“If we have the same desire, passion and intensity to move the ball like we did last night we will be alright.”

Stow are looking to continue what Musgrove has described as a ‘steady start’ to life at Step 4 following their summer elevation, having won two and drew two of their opening five games to sit in 10th place.

Wednesday’s opponents Sudbury currently lie fifth having accumulated two more points with three wins from five and one draw.

“It is a steady start and of course we are still finding our feet and we know there will be ups and downs,” said Musgrove.

“All we need to do is keep learning, not make silly mistakes and hopefully we will find our shooting boots as at the moment we are making it harder for ourselves.”

Meanwhile, wide player Emmanuel Machaya, signed in the summer, has announced his Stow departure having made seven appearances, six of which came off the bench.

"Our training schedule did not necessarily match up for him but he's a nice lad," said Musgrove.

"He was not getting regular game time and I appreciate that is not easy for him.

"It is one where we wish him all the best with whatever other opportunities arise."

