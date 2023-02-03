Stowmarket Town have confirmed the departure of Bermudian international Reggie Lambe.

The 31-year-old joined the Old Gold & Blacks in December 2020 and became an instant hit at Greens Meadow, scoring in Isuzu FA Vase wins against Eynesbury Rovers and Norwich CBS before the 2020/21 season was cut short.

The former Cambridge United man scored eight goals in 37 games during Stow's first campaign in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division in 2021/22, and currently leads the club's scoring charts this term with 10 goals.

Reggie Lambe scored 20 goals in 65 games during his time at Stowmarket Town Picture: Richard Marsham

Lambe also became the most capped player for Bermuda in June last year, surpassing Damon Ming's record of 43 caps.

The attacker's last act in a Stow shirt was to score the winner in their 2-1 victory at Brentwood Town on Saturday, in Richard Wilkins' first game as interim boss.

The club posted on Twitter this afternoon: 'Sincere thanks to @reggienaldo19 for everything during his time at Stow. A player that has left us with great memories. All the very best for the future Reggie.'

Stow currently sit in sixth place in the North Division table, one place and one point outside of the play-offs, ahead of hosting Tilbury at Greens Meadow tomorrow (3pm).