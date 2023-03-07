An early Jack Ainsley goal proved to be enough for Stowmarket Town to inflict a painful defeat on AFC Sudbury that seems to have ended their hopes of claiming automatic promotion in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Rick Andrews second-placed side went into the rearranged game at his former club looking to reduce the gap to leaders Hashtag United to four points with a victory in what was their game in hand.

But a 1-0 defeat at Chris Casement's play-off chasing side has left the deficit the side who have racked up 19 straight victories now at seven points with only eight games to play.

Stowmarket score the only goal of the match following a corner in the seventh minute turned in by Jack Ainsley Picture: Mecha Morton

What proved the decisive goalmouth action came in the seventh minute when former Ipswich Town professional Ainsley managed to convert a corner from a goalmouth scramble.

With Felixstowe & Walton United losing 1-0 at home to Lowestoft Town, it saw now sixth-placed Stowmarket move to within a point of the final play-off place after what was back-to-back victories.

Saturday's 2-1 win at East Thurrock United, which saw Alfie Cutbush and Ed Upson score at either ends of the game, had been Northern Irish player-manager Casement's first league victory since being appointed as Paul Musgrove's successor.

Recent AFC Sudnury signing Jayden Gipson goes up for a header Picture: Mecha Morton

The former Ipswich Town defender stuck to that line-up for tonight's Suffolk derby with 38-goal striker Scott Sloots, signed from lower-league Cornard United, named among the substitutes.

Andrews, bounced back from their defeat at Hashtag with a 3-0 home win against Hullbridge Sports on Saturday which saw Nnamdi Nwachuku claim a hat-trick, made just one change with Jake Turner coming into central midfield in place of George Cocklin.

It meant despite returning from his one-game suspension, centre-half Joe Grimwood was only named on the bench with Jayden Gipson, dual-registered with lower-league Takeley, retaining his place following an encouraging debut.

It was an uneventful opening to proceedings at a cold Greens Meadow until Stowmarket threatened in the sixth minute with Sudbury goalkeeper David Hughes having to come off his line to claw away an Ainsley from a deep Harvey Sayer cross.

Harvey Sayer's run is track by AFC Sudbury captain Reece Harris Picture: Mecha Morton

The resultant corner saw the Old Gold & Blacks take the lead with an initial headed effort from Joe Jefford parried up into the air before Ainsley hooked the ball onto the underside of the crossbar with the referee's assistant flagging that it bounced over the line.

Looking for a quick response, Sudbury began to dictate play in the hosts' half but without anything being able to create anything of note.

It was not until mid-way through the half that they got what could be described as a shot away with Turner lashing well over running onto a loose ball on the edge of the area.

Ed Upson battles with AFC Sudbury's Jayden Gipson in a performance which saw him named man-of-the0-match Picture: Mecha Morton

Stowmarket continued to stand up to the pressure well with a frustrated Nwachuku thwarted from a couple of efforts from wide angles.

Former professional Upson, who had been patrolling the midfield well, got an opportunity from a promising free kick but sent his 22-yard effort straight into the arms of Hughes.

Jack Ainsley's early goal proved to be decisive Picture: Mecha Morton

On the stroke of half-time Sudbury won a corner from which Turner swung at a bouncing ball but it comfortably looped up for James Bradbrook to catch.

The floodlights suddenly went out towards the end of the two added minutes with the referee soon blowing up after one attempt to get them back on failed.

Fortunately they were stable again in time for when the second half was due to start.

Scott Sloots came off the bench in the second half to make his Stowmarket Town debut Picture: Mecha Morton

Turner glanced a header well wide from a deep Harris free kick while a Nwachuku header looped well over the bar from another deep-lying set-piece delivery as Sudbury continued to search for the equaliser.

Up the other end Joshua Pollard had to head over his own goal to prevent Upson getting on a dangerous Sayer cross before Ben Hunter cleared Josh Curry's goalbound shot following the resultant corner off the line.

Sudbury were a lick of paint away from drawing level in the 70th minute with Harris' 20-yard free kick bouncing back off the bar before James Bradbrook smothered Reggie Lambe's low cross.

Former Stow man Lambe fired off a frustrated long-range effort that flew wide in their next attempt 12 minutes later as Stowmarket continued to defend stoically.

The hosts went close to making it 2-0 twice inside the last 10 minutes through Colchester United loanee Sayer who sent a low shot wide before another effort was forced a diving save from Hughes.

Five additional minutes were signalled with Hughes going up for a late corner which almost saw him win a header but the Yellows were unable to force his opposite number Bradbrook into action.

A good run by the excellent Upson saw him cut the ball back in the dying seconds for Cutbush but with Hughes stranded he was unable to steer his shot on target.

It mattered little though as the final whistle sounded almost straight after to signal a second straight win for the Old Gold & Blacks and a painful second defeat in three matches for their former manager Andrew's Sudbury team.

The sides will certainly meet at least twice more with the reverse league fixture in April preceded by a Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final in Stowmarket on March 21. And the chances of a play-off meeting are only increasing at the minute.

Stowmarket Town: Bradbrook, Casement, Smith, Upson, Jefford, Bullard, Sayer, Curry (Sloots 72'), Ainsley, Cutbush, Munday. Unused subs: Wilkinson, Hipkin, Morley, Girling.

Booked: Mayhew (33').

AFC Sudbury: Hughes, Brown, Harris, Hunter, Gipson, Pollard, Mayhew (Hassan 58'), Turner (Cocklin 71'), Nwachuku, Chatting (Kassinga 86'), Lambe. Unused subs: Grimwood, Ainsworth.

Booked: Mayhew (33'), Chatting (75').

Attendance: 269.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Ed Upson. The former professional showed his class with a masterful display from the middle of the park.