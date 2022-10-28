Stowmarket Town’s Paul Musgrove has been left sweating on a number of fitness concerns ahead of their historic Isuzu FA Trophy tie away to Grays Athletic tomorrow (3pm).

The Old Gold & Blacks extended their club record run in the national competition to the first round proper after winning a penalty shooutout at home to Mickleover following a dramatic stoppage time equaliser.

But Musgrove admits he is likely to have limited options to choose from to take on Grays, with newly-signed striker Ollie Sotoyinbo cup-tied along with Dylan Logan.

Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove Picture: Ben Pooley

At the same time midfielder Evan Collard has completed a loan move to divisional side Maldon & Tiptree while wide attacker Jacek Zielonka likewise recently went out to Gorleston.

“At the moment there are a few concerns to be fair so we certainly won’t be at our strongest, that’s for sure,” said Musgrove.

“It is going to be nip and tuck who we can get out there on the day if I’m honest which isn’t ideal for one of the biggest games for the club.

Midfielder Evan Collard has gone out on loan to Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Andy abbott

“But what happens when you have that is it brings togetherness and hard work even more to the forefront so hopefully that’s what we’ll achieve.”

Musgrove believes it will be a clash between two different styles on Aveley’s Parkside 4G pitch.

“They’re quite a direct team at times and we like to play so it will be contrasting styles, I imagine,” he said.

“Grays are a top team in our league and recruited very well in the summer.

Ollie Sotoyinbo has completed a move to Stowmarket Town from Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Stowmarket Town FC (60169761)

“We are going to go there and give it a good go and hopefully come back with no regrets.”

Stowmarket make the trip on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, stretching back to the 3-2 Emirates FA Cup replay defeat against AFC Sudbury on August 23.

But Musgrove saw his side let a victory slip through their hands at Greens Meadow on Saturday as Great Wakering Rovers replied to Kane Munday’s stoppage-time goal from Reece Stringer to claim a 2-2 draw.

It came after Reggie Lambe had put them in front in the 13th minute ahead of Alex Hernandez’s 70th-minute penalty levelling the scores up.

The club revealed Sotoyinbo’s capture at the end of the weekend though, having been with higher-league Brightlingsea Regent.

He left the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division club having scored two goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

It came after joining the R’s in the summer from Southern Counties East League Premier Division (Step 5) side Welling Town whom he scored 17 goals in 27 appearances for as they finished 14th.

And going forward Musgrove believes he can help provide a more clinical edge.

He said: “I’ve tracked him for a little while and watched him a few times.

“We’ve spoke on and off over the last six month and for one reason or another it didn’t seem right before but now the timing felt right.

“He’s a quick, strong centre-forward who like to play on the shoulder, he can mix his game up but he is someone who likes to get in behind which will suit us a lot better.

“Sometimes for one reason or another, including having injuries, we could have made games easier for ourselves and Saturday was a typical example of that.

“We had a lot of chances and we’ve walked away with a point instead of three.”

The result left Stow seventh in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, a point behind play-off spot occupiers Grays in fifth.