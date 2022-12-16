Paul Musgrove and his Stowmarket Town players are on a mission to wrap up the perfect early Christmas present for their home support – taking all three points off league leaders AFC Sudbury tomorrow (3pm).

It will be the third meeting between the Suffolk sides already this season with their former manager Rick Andrews having knocked them out of the Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle in August.

After a 1-1 draw at Sudbury it was a header in extra-time from Stow’s former long-serving full-back Ollie Brown that proved decisive in the replay at Greens Meadow. It sealed a 3-2 scoreline as Sudbury dumped them out of the famous competition for the second year running.

Reggie Lambe scored a penalty for Stowmarket at AFC Sudbury in August to force an FA Cup replay which they lost in extra-time Picture: Mecha Morton

But manager Musgrove and his third-placed side, who are seven points behind Andrews’ team with a game in hand, are determined to put smiles on their supporters’ faces in their last game before Christmas tomorrow.

“It makes it even more entertaining that we are in the top three teams in the league and they have deservedly had a great run and they’re sitting top of the pile,” he said, having overseen the league double last term against a club who also have familiar faces Dale Brooks and Danny Potter in their management team.

“Nothing would give me more delight than to take some points off them, especially as our old enemies and friends are there.

Stowmarket boss Paul Musgrove won the league's manager of the month award for November with his side having now gone 14 league games without defeat Picture: Mark Westley

“At the end of the day it is always nice to see them and they are very well organised.

“I obviously know them inside out and they are certainly no mugs.

“They are top at the moment but we were this time last year, there is still a long way to go.”

The Old Gold & Blacks go into the game off the back of a big away victory, winning 3-1 at Heybridge Swifts on Saturday to jump above their hosts into third and make it 14 league games without defeat.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate Reggie Lambe's penalty equaliser at AFC Sudbury in the FA Cup tie earlier this season Picture: Mecha Morton

Musgrove said: “The support last week at Heybridge was brilliant, they were so noisy and there was a whole bus load on a cold day when England were playing, so it would be nice to deliver some Christmas cheer at home.”

Former Sudbury player Jack Wilkinson opened his Stow account with a header from a Tommy Smith cross in the 22nd minute to give the visitors the lead.

Ross Wall equalised just after the hour mark before substitute Marlon Agyakwa found the bottom corner after drifting in from the left 15 minutes from time.

Ed Upson then put the result beyond doubt with a volley following a corner in the 86th minute.

“It was a huge result,” said Musgrove, “they have been in great form, they hadn’t lost at home but we went there with confidence having not lost in the league for a long time.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game but I thought the boys managed it really well, especially in times in the game where we were under the cosh a little bit.”

Stowmarket, who saw Tuesday’s scheduled game at Tilbury postponed with the pitch under a blanket of snow, have no new injury concerns ahead of this weekend.

* Bury Town saw their league game at Felixstowe & Walton United called off due to what was eventually deemed an unfit pitch an hour ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

The 10th-placed Blues are without a fixture this weekend with top four occupiers Heybridge Swifts set to visit on Tuesday (7.45pm).