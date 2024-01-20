A stirring second half went unrewarded for Stowmarket Town as they lost out 3-2 at home to Wroxham to continue their wait for a Pitching In Isthmian League North Division victory in 2023/24.

Colchester United loanee Ewan Gordon-Clement’s deft flick in the 50th minute had got the young Old Gold & Blacks side level after Ryan Miles’ early first-half finish.

The Yachtsmen soon restored their lead through Harley Black before Miles’ second put them 3-1 ahead.

Stowmarket goalkeeper Charlie De Lara-Bell goes up for a corner in stoppage time Picture: Mecha Morton

But Stowmarket’s Ipswich Town loanee Seth O’Neill converted a Dylan Kirk cross in the 72nd minute to set up a grandstand finish, though for all their late pressure they could not force an equaliser.

It left David ‘Bart’ Lorimer’s side seven points adrift of Grays Athletic outside the single relegation spot, having played four more games.

The fixture was one of only four in the division to survive the cold temperatures and among only a handful to go ahead involving local sides at Steps 3-6.

Ewan Gordan-Clement equalises for Stowmarket early in the second half Picture: Mecha Morton

Wroxham arrived in 14th place in the table, without a win in their last six (two draws), and having only won one away fixture all season.

Lorimer’s home side showed three changes from Tuesday’s 2-2 home draw with Enfield with Kieran Morley, Jack Newman and Elliott Ballard replacing Colchester United loanee Andrew Palmer-Brown, Mo Keita and Paul Moodie. The suspended Keita was the only one missing from the bench.

Newman took on the captain’s armband on his return from injury while Morley, back from suspension, was was deployed in an unfamiliar role on the left side of a back three.

With a near 400 crowd in, there was a stirring minute’s applause ahead of kick-off in tribute to Stow stalwart Shiela Sharp, wife of former chairman Neil, whose death had been announced earlier in the day.

A minute’s applause was held before kick-off for Stowmarket Town volunteer Sheila Sharp whose death had been announced earlier in the day Picture: Mecha Morton

Stow started promisingly with Newman lifting a shot off target from outside the area inside two minutes while the Gordon-Clement soon ran the ball into the area before Harvey Peters snuffed out the danger.

Wroxham threatened in the seventh minute when a ball over the top for Jordan Forbes saw Morley do well to dispossess him in the area with a sliding challenge. The same player then saw his header from Harley Black’s corner come back off the underside of the crossbar.

Kirk managed to take on a crossfield pass up the other end to get into the area by was then blocked out.

Dylan Kirk crosses into the box for Seth O’Neill to score Picture: Mecha Morton

The visitors took the lead in the 16th minute when Joao Rangel escaped Will Wharton-Richardson’s attentions to latch onto a ball down the left and from his low cross Miles finished after an initial sliding block from Morley.

Wroxham went looking for a second with Morley heading a dangerous cross behind while Wharton-Richardson cut out a dangerous breakaway.

Stowmarket call for a handball in the penalty area Picture: Mecha Morton

Stowmarket had been seeing decent amounts of the ball but were unable to force Ollie Sutton into a save with their final ball lacking.

They could have been further behind when Black got in behind the defence down the right but went on to pull his shot across the face of goal.

It was a positive start to the second half from Stow with Gordon-Clement firing just past the far post of angle and bar after the ball had deflected into his path after Bobby Rea’s run into the box.

Seth O’Neill picks the ball out of the net after scoring for Stowmarket Picture: Mecha Morton

And they drew level in the 50th minute when Gordon-Clement darted towards the near post and managed to flick Rea’s low cross into the far post with a deft touch.

Parity last less than five minutes though as a Wroxham breakaway saw Rangel win the chase to Morley’s sliding tackle and pull back for Miles to fire in from the edge of the area.

Joel Simmonds found the hands of Sutton with a near-post shot as Stow looked for a quick reply of their own while they were denied a penalty following strong claims in the 67th minute after the ball struck Rangel’s arm as he tried to control a bouncing ball.

Booby Rea was a bright spark in Stowmarket’s attack Picture: Mecha Morton

However, they found themselves trailing 3-1 two minutes later when they conceded a soft goal when Miles was able to chest down a cross from the left and turn before firing across goal into the far corner.

It far from killed Stowmarket’s spirit though and they reduced the deficit to a single goal in the 72nd minute when Kirk got a cross in from the right that beat the keeper and O’Neill was on hand to convert from inside the six-yard box for his first goal for the club.

Roared on by the home crowd they went in search of an equaliser with another handball penalty appeal waved away from a Rea cross after Simmons had sent a couple of efforts blocked while Wharton-Richardson fired over from long-range.

Ipswich Town loanee Seth O’Neill on the ball for Stowmarket Picture: Mecha Morton

In the second of six minutes of added time substitute Paul Moodie saw his shot deflected over bar off a defender’s back with goalkeeper Charlie De Lara-Bell going up for the corner which his opposite number Sutton claimed.

De Lara-Bell found substitute Lorimer in the area with a late kick out of his hands but the player-boss saw it hit his back, ending a final hope of a dramatic leveller.

It means Stowmarket remain on four points from their 22 matches ahead of going to play-off chasing Bury Town in a local derby next weekend.

Stowmarket: De Lara-Bell, Simmons, Morley, Wharton-Richardson, Gayer, Newman (cpt) (Lorimer 76’), Kirk, O’Neill, Ballard (Moodie 70’), Gordon-Clement, Rea.

Unused subs: Palmer-Brown, Moodie, Bullard, Kailundu-Banya.

Booked: None.

Wroxham: Sutton, Abodunde, Dodsworth (Barker 66’), King, Peters, Linford, Forbes (Campbell 66’), Batch, Miles, Black, Rangel.

Unused subs: Knwoles, Brasero, Hawkins.

Booked: Abodunde (33’), Linford 90+6’).

Attendance: 391

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Bobby Rea. Carried the home side’s biggest threat down the left-hand side.