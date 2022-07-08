Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove is set to continue running the rule over trialists John Sands and Ellis Girling when an Ipswich Town XI visit Greens Meadow this evening (7.45pm).

Both the veteran striker and young full-back appeared to have left a positive first impression in the club’s colours in Saturday’s comfortable 5-1 opening pre-season victory at lower-league Newmarket Town.

Well travelled frontman Sands, who won the Isthmian League Premier Division Golden Boot during his Bury Town days, came on for the last half-an-hour at The Tristel Stadium and tucked away his one chance after a well measured run.

John Sands makes the run which brought him his late goal at Newmarket Picture: Phil Morley

Girling, who came through AFC Sudbury’s academy and made 27 appearances in Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop’s seventh-placed team last term, looked a steady presence going up and down the right wing.

“It was just a case of them looking at us and us looking at them,” explained Musgrove, who fielded six of their seven confirmed signings - including former professional Ed Upson - with only left-sided full-back Jack Wilkinson not present.

“Ellis is a lad that I really like. He has got good pedigree. And Sandsy is obviously at the other end of the spectrum where he has been out of the game for a little while.

Craig Parker powers in a header from Ed Upson’s corner during Saturday’s game at Newmarket Picture: Phil Morley

“We just had a brief conversation and then he’s turned up pre-season and I’ve said ‘look, it’s down to you’.

“He’s a nice lad to have in the building with good calibre but again, it’s down to him trying to get himself in good shape so we can count him in our numbers.”

Sands, who is thought to be in his mid-30s, completed the goal glut for the visitors with an 82nd-minute one-on-one finish.

It came after Jack Ainsley’s 22nd minute penalty was added with the former Ipswich Town professional’s eye-catching second on the stroke of half-time for a 2-0 interval lead.

Tommy Smith is set to face his former club, Ipswich Town, tonight Picture: Phil Morley

A brace of goals from substitute Craig Parker had doubled that advantage heading into the final 20 minutes, though the Jockeys finished strongly with a young side and were rewarded with a fine finish from 16-year-old Ryan Cole.

Musgrove reflected: “We’ve only had three training sessions so it was nice to get out there and see how they gell together and get little patterns of play. Really it was just good to mix it up rather than having loads of training sessions.

“We played the right way. I was more interested in what we were doing off the ball out of possession and if people were taking information on.

“It was nice to get crosses in the box and concentrating on making sure our entries into the box were right with numbers.”

Looking ahead to tonight’s visit of an Ipswich Town XI, expected to be made up of a blend of under-23s and 18s players, he said: “Pre-season is about the minutes but also the club to make something of it to get some takings.

“Obviously out of season there is not a lot going on so they need to make the most out of it.

“And us as a group of players, we need to make sure we use it to get the right experience out of it.

“They are obviously going to be a handful so we just need to make sure again we treat it as we should do and making sure we are doing the right things off the ball, more importantly, than what we do on it.”

Ipswich Town professional Reggie Lambe was not present on Saturday, having recently been on international duty. But his fellow Bermudian Wilie Clemons, who is trialling in a bid for a professional contract, is not part of Musgrove’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Chris Casement, another former Ipswich professional who works in the club's academy, is set to return to the squad.

* Meanwhile, Stowmarket will learn their full set of Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixtures next Thursday.

Needham Market’s Southern League Premier Central ones will be out the following day.