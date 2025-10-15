Stowmarket Town player-manager David ‘Bart’ Lorimer praised his players after they came-from-behind to win at Ipswich Wanderers in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

Second-half goals from skipper Reece Langridge and Nathaniel Jamba saw the Old Gold & Blacks win 2-1 at the GBS Stadium on Tuesday night to book their place in Friday’s quarter-final draw.

The visitors had trailed 1-0 to Tom Lawson’s well-directed header back across goal from Ben Stannard’s 34th minute right-wing cross.

Stowmarket Town skipper Reece Langridge turns away to celebrate scoring his side’s equaliser at Ipswich Wanderers in Tuesday’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup second round tie. Picture: Paul Voller

Centre-back Langridge turned home Ewan Gordon-Clement’s cross from the left after 50 minutes and five minutes later Nathaniel Jamba cut in from the left before finding the bottom right-hand corner.

Langridge was adjudged to have handled in the box on the hour, but Ben Stannard blazed the spot kick over the crossbar and Stowmarket defended stoutly thereafter to preserve their lead.

Lorimer praised the ‘desire and fight’ of his young side and how they have learnt in the past year.

“I am really proud of the boys where we are now because it is a tough place to come here and they are a good side and to win 2-1 after going one-nil down is always good,” he said.

Elsewhere, Needham Market comfortably overcame Brantham Athletic 5-0, with Seth Chambers scoring twice along with a goal apiece for Tommy Smith, Ryan Miles and Jamie McGrath.

Haverhill Rovers came from a goal down to defeat Woodbridge Town 4-1 at The New Croft. Ash Blow put the Woodpeckers ahead from the penalty spot, before Reece Clarke equalised. Jarid Robson (2) and an own goal sent Rovers through.

Kirkley & Pakefield shared six goals with Lakenheath before the visitors won 4-3 on penalties.

Jack Atkinson put the home team ahead before goals from manager Steve Holder, who was making a rare appearance, and Liam Wales put Lakenheath, ahead only for Daniel Munro to restore parity on the half hour.

Luis Crowe put the visitors back in front, but Atkinson levelled matters up in the 69th minute.

Lakenheath goalkeeper Roan Tucker then saved two penalties in the shoot-out to send them through.

Haverhill Rovers, Lakenheath, Needham Market and Stowmarket Town join Bury Town, holders Felixstowe & Walton United and Leiston, along with the winners of the tie between Cornard United and Hadleigh United, in the last eight.