Stowmarket Town are through to the final of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup for the first time in 26 years after beating Bury Town 3-0 at Bloomfields tonight.

The Old Gold & Blacks set up a clash with holders Needham Market in the final of Suffolk’s leading cup competition (date and venue both TBC), scoring three times in the second half to get past their league rivals.

Ed Upson, Josh Curry and Jack Ainsley were all on target as Stow, for the second season in a row, ran out 3-0 winners in a Premier Cup semi-final held at Needham Market’s home ground.

Stowmarket Town celebrate their third goal in tonight's 3-0 win against Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

But while their victory over higher-league Leiston last term saw them field two ineligible players and later withdraw from the competition, and miss out on playing in the final at Colchester United, Stow will now prepare for a showdown with the Marketmen this time round to decide the champions of Suffolk.

Needham had continued their bid to win a third Premier Cup title in a row after beating Leiston 1-0 last night, with tonight’s second semi-final contested between two sides who play a league below the holders.

A run of five straight defeats, the latest a 3-1 reverse away at New Salamis on Saturday, had ended Stow’s hopes of finishing in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs.

Player-boss Chris Casement made four changes to his side from the weekend, as captain Tom Bullard returned from injury, Upson and Ainsley were back from suspensions, and teenager Zach Gayfer was handed his third start for the first team.

Meanwhile, interim Bury boss Alex Rossis also made alterations to his line-up, with Carlos Edwards, Lee Watkins and Darren Mills all handed starts, the latter two having been absent from the squad that lost 4-1 at home to play-off chasers Grays Athletic on Saturday.

Ed Upson, in possession for Stowmarket Town, opened the scoring Picture: Mecha Morton

Having avoided the two Step 3 outfits in the semi-final draw, it was a tie which both sides went into believing they had a strong chance of winning and signing off for 2022/23 with a cup final.

A goalless first half saw Stow enjoy more of the possession and work the ball into good positions for Kane Munday and Colchester loanee Harvey Sayer on either wing.

The best chance for Stow came midway through the half when Munday’s cross was met by the head of Ainsley, who forced a strong diving save from Bury goalkeeper Charlie Woods.

At the other end, the Blues looked a threat whenever top goalscorer Cemal Ramadan had the ball at his feet.

The 24-goal striker showed his pace and some nifty footwork towards the end of the half, creating space to fire a shot over the crossbar.

After the break it was Ramadan again who looked the most likely to find a breakthrough for his side, forcing a save from Stow’s number one James Bradbrook and then moments later sending another effort wide of the target.

As the hour mark ticked past and the early thoughts of a penalty shootout started to creep in, it was Upson who stepped up with a moment of quality to break the deadlock.

Bury Town's captain Ollie Fenn with returning Stowmarket Town skipper Tom Bullard Picture: Mecha Morton

On 63 minutes, the Stow midfielder picked up the ball on the edge of the box and with several Bury players around him managed to shake them off and create space to fire a low shot into the near post.

Curry was picked out unmarked inside the box nine minutes later to double their lead, before substitute Kieran Morley set up Ainsley in the 89th minute and the Stow front man brought the ball down and sent the ball past Woods to make it 3-0.

In-between the second and third goals Bury pushed for a way back into the game, with Bradbrook denying both Max Maughn and Joe Hood from scoring.

It was a pleasing victory for Casement’s Stow as they progressed to a first Premier Cup final for the club since the 1996/97 season.

Jack Ainsley celebrates with the Stowmarket Town fans after scoring his side's third goal Picture: Mecha Morton

Stow and Bury will lock horns again this weekend, as the two Suffolk sides meet at Greens Meadow on the final day of the North Division season on Saturday (3pm).

Stowmarket Town: Bradbrook, Gayfer, Smith, Curry, Jefford, Bullard, Sayer (Morley 82’), Upson (Simmons 92’), Ainsley (Sloots 90’), Casement, Munday. Subs not used: Girling, Hipkin. Booked: Jefford, Munday.

Bury Town: Woods, Hood, Edwards, Fenn, O’Malley, White, Jolland (Barker 84’), Watkins (Curtis 56’), Maughn, Ramadan, Mills. Subs not used: Flack, Mayhew. Booked: Jolland, White.

Suffolk News man of the match: The youngest player on the pitch at just 16 years old, Stowmarket’s Zach Gayfer shone in the biggest game of his young career so far. A bright future ahead for the defender.