He may not be nailing their colours to a title tilt just yet but Stowmarket Town boss Paul Musgrove admits a second successive promotion is very much something they are now striving for both on and off the field.

With 60 per cent of their debut Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign having now elapsed – their first ever at Step 4 – the Old Gold & Blacks are one of three teams to have opened up a gap at the top.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Heybridge Swifts, courtesy of Willie Clemons’ 42nd-minute goal, Stow are third but level on points with Aveley and just two points from leaders Canvey Island with a game in hand on both. Fourth-placed Dereham Town are seven points adrift of them after the same number of matches.

Paul Musgrove's Stowmarket side are third going into Saturday's all-Suffolk affair at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mark Westley

But ahead of tomorrow’s trip to an AFC Sudbury side who have dropped to eighth following taking just one point from the last nine on offer, he believes the table is not as defined as people may be regarding it.

“I think when you look at it it’s all still very open,” he said.

“When you are in the position people are going to make assumptions but we’re not making any.

Willie Clemons scored the only goal of the game in the victory over Heybridge Swifts. Picture: Mecha Morton

“At the end of the day we’re enjoying ourselves, we’re setting up right and making sure we do the right things.

“Where we will be come the end is where we will be but I’m still looking at it thinking there is a long way to go. We’ve got 15 games to go still and there are some tough, tough games.

“There will be some ups and some downs but it is just about when you have that down how quickly can you put another little run together, which we’ve been successful at doing.

“We lost to Dereham and then we’ve won another three games off the back of that.”

Luke Brown scored a hat-trick against AFC Sudbury in a 3-0 Stow win last month but will miss tomorrow’s match after Saturday’s red card

Promotion to Step 3 is something the club are keen to grasp though, even if after just one season at Step 4.

Musgrove said: “The ambition of the club was always to see how far we could take it and that was the challenge we had.

“We are under no illusions, we will keep pushing and it’s something we are excited by.

“To go and tangle ourselves with the teams in the next division with the Lowestoft’s, Needham’s and Leiston’s is exactly what we want to do.”

He added: “We’ve just got to make sure as a club we are moving at the right speed and making sure it is not just on the field that we are getting it right.

“It’s also off the field that everything needs to be in place and is sustainable. That is happening, there is lot’s of discussions and work happening in the next three months.”

Striker Luke Brown scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 reverse fixture in mid-December against AFC Sudbury, who beat them 1-0 in an FA Cup replay at Greens Meadow in September following a goalless draw. But a 90th-minute red card for violent conduct on Saturday means he will begin a three-match ban for tomorrow’s game.

Musgrove, who believes Sudbury’s recent poor form will make them more dangerous opponents, said: “It was very uncharacteristic of him, to be fair.

“He got tied up with some antics with their centre-half but where that is his loss it is someone else’s gain as we have a healthy squad.”

Tomorrow’s game will see them go up against former title-winning boss Rick Andrews for a fourth time on the anniversary of his mother’s death, with her terminal illness the reason he stepped down in November 2020.