Stowmarket Town have announced striker David ‘Bart’ Lorimer has stepped up to replace Richard Wilkins as manager until the end of the season after cuts to the club’s playing budget led to his departure.

It comes after the winless Pitching In Isthmian League North Division club had revealed ‘new team budget restraints’ that would need to be imposed which led to Wilkins and his assistant Alex Rossis, who only took over in the summer, resigning.

But the club have been quick to reveal a replacement team with former Bildeston Rangers player-manager Lorimer, brought to the club by Wilkins earlier this season, taking over in their bid for survival.

Manager Richard Wilkins (left) and his assistant Alex Rossis (right) have resigned from their positions at Stowmarket Town Picture: Mark Westley

It has also subsequently been revealed that club captain Jack Wilkinson, striker Scott Sloots, Jamie Bennett and recent signings Taylor Hastings and George Bugg, who latter who only rejoined less than a week ago, have all left.

A statement on Wilkins’ departure earlier today read: “A meeting was held last night between the board and the management team of Richard Wilkins and Alex Rossis where the financial position of the club and new team budget restraints imposed on them were explained.

“Unfortunately, both have decided their positions at the club were no longer tenable and so they have left the club. We thank them for everything they’ve done towards the development of the club.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of David 'Bart' Lorimer as Manager and Liam Hawkins as First Team Coach for Stowmarket Town FC.



For full details on this significant development and our acknowledgments to the players departing the club, click here:… pic.twitter.com/70yaC76c3b — Stowmarket Town FC (@stowtownfc) December 13, 2023

“The committee remain focused on their efforts to overcome this difficult financial situation that they have been left in.

“As a club we were lucky enough in previous years to have the financial backing of Tom Morley with his donations, and we thank him again for supporting the club.

“To this end, we have made some extremely difficult decisions which will require a continued reshuffle at the club.”

The statement on their new appointment read: “With immediate effect, we have appointed David ‘Bart’ Lorimer as manager of Stowmarket Town FC, with Liam Hawkins alongside as his first team coach for the rest of this season.

“Bart has previously managed Bildeston Rangers to the (Suffolk) senior cup final, and has stepped up during a tough period until the end of the season.

“Liam is Stow through and through, and has been in and around the club since childhood. He has developed a lot of our youth team members over the years, whilst continuing to work within the Ipswich Academy programme.

“We are happy announce that we have already had a number of players who are willing to stay and work with Bart on the future development of the club with us.

“However, as you might expect, this does mean some players have departed the club. These are Scott Sloots, Jack Wilkinson, Taylor Hastings, George Bugg and Jamie Bennett. We thank every single one of them for their efforts and regret that we have had to make these difficult decision for the future of club.”

Stowmarket are six points from safety in the sole relegation spot with two points from 13 matches ahead of travelling to 17th-placed Heybridge Swifts on Saturday (3pm).