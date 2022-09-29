Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove says he is encouraged by his side’s recent performances as they head into a more regular run of games in October.

The Old Gold & Blacks make the trip to Basildon United in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division on Saturday (3pm) off the back of a five game unbeaten run.

And while it was a stop-start September for his side, with only three fixtures played in all competitions, Musgrove is feeling positive after following up Saturday’s 1-0 (Munday 83’) win at Chatham Town in the Isuzu FA Trophy with a 2-2 home draw with East Thurrock United in the league on Tuesday.

Dylan Logan scores Stowmarket Town’s second equaliser on his debut on Tuesday night Picture: Mecha Morton

“(At Chatham) We had to adjust when Bammo (Shaun Bammant) went off injured,” the Stow boss said.

“To be fair to the boys they did stick to the game-plan and in the second half I thought we were superb.

“Reggie (Lambe) had a header and a one-on-one and I thought it was a bit more comfortable than 1-0.

Kane Munday returned to Stowmarket’s line up against East Thurrock Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was a great result for the club and nice to make more history.

“(On Tuesday) I thought our play was better, especially when we’re getting into the final third.

“We’re making three or four passes rather than slowing it down and going sidewards.

“It was good character from the boys to come back twice.

Jack Ainsley rises up for Stowmarket as they go in search of a late winner Picture: Mecha Morton

“The whole point of playing football is to get momentum and putting things right quickly.

“This next month allows us to do that and we’ll utilise the whole squad. It will be nice to build up a head of steam.”

On Tuesday, Stow resumed their league campaign at Greens Meadow, and twice came back from a goal behind to earn a share of the points.

After Harry Hope’s opener had been cancelled out by Reggie Lambe on the stroke of half-time, East Thurrock went back in front through Oliver Spooner on 73 minutes.

But Stowmarket’s new signing Dylan Logan, on as a 77th-minute substitute, equalised from close range with eight minutes left to ensure Musgrove’s side did not leave empty handed.

With their league fixtures having taken a back seat in recent weeks, as Stow recorded wins at Bury Town and Chatham to set a club-record Trophy run, the clash with East Thurrock marked a first North Division outing in 29 days.

On 13 minutes, the ball fell nicely for Hope to send a shot into the far corner, giving Stow goalkeeper James Bradbrook no chance.

Tevan Allen and Lambe combined for the equaliser on 45 minutes when Allen sent a long ball over the East Thurrock defence which Lambe raced on to, before cutting inside his marker and curling a shot past the static Montel Joseph to make it 1-1.

The visitors edged back in front against the run of play on 73 minutes, after Spooner picked up the ball on the edge of the box and his low strike went beyond the reach of Bradbrook and nestled into the corner to regain his side’s lead.

But Stowmarket responded again and Lambe’s through-ball was latched onto by Jack Ainsley, who sent a low cross across goal for debutant Logan to slot home.

Logan, who signed on Sunday from league rivals Maldon & Tiptree, had only been brought on as a substitute five minutes earlier and his cameo proved decisive in earning his new side a share of the points.

Stowmarket have been drawn at home to higher-league Mickleover in the next round of the Isuzu FA Trophy on October 8.