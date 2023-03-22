Stowmarket Town manager Chris Casement hailed his side’s ‘outstanding’ display after reaching the semi-finals of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

The Old Gold & Blacks had to come from behind to win 3-1 at fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side AFC Sudbury in last night’s quarter-final tie.

They fell behind to former player Reggie Lambe’s 55th-minute shot on the turn but drew level through the excellent Ed Upson’s calm finish six minutes later.

Kane Munday scored Stowmarket Town’s third goal at AFC Sudbury last night Picture: Richard Marsham

Josh Curry squeezed his shot into the bottom corner to put the visitors ahead in the 65th minute, before Kane Munday, on as a substitute, struck a sublime third from nearly 30 yards after 77 minutes.

It means Stowmarket will play in the semi-finals of the Premier Cup for a fourth season in a row, where they will be joined by Bury Town, Needham Market and Leiston/Ipswich Wanderers.

Casement said: “I am really, really pleased. The boys, to a man, were outstanding all over the pitch. We went a goal down in the second half and the response was excellent.

“Playing against a really, really good side in Sudbury who have been very strong all season, it was very nice to progress to the next round.

“We started off the second half really, really well, and their ‘keeper made a good save from Kieran (Morley) just before and it was obviously disappointing to concede the goal.

“But I still felt there was going to be a route back into the game and it was great to score when we did, so soon after they scored, and we followed it up with the second and third and, to be honest, I thought we ran out very comfortable winners in the end and it was an excellent performance.”

Casement praised the performance of Upson and the ‘unbelievable’ strike from Munday for Stowmarket’s third goal.

“Ed’s brilliant,” the Stow player boss said. “He is obviously a player who has been around the pro game for a long, long time, so his ability is unquestioned, and he is superb in the changing room.

“Since I was appointed (as manager) he has played slightly higher up the pitch in behind Jack (Ainsley) and in behind Slootsy (Scott Sloots) tonight, so his experience and quality is extremely important for us.”

Of Munday’s goal he remarked: “Unbelievable. I actually had the pleasure of being right behind him and it was of those that as soon as it left his foot you could see it curling away from the goalkeeper.”

The victory means Stowmarket, who occupy fourth spot in the North Division table, have now won five matches in a row as they attempt to become the side to end leaders Hashtag United’s long unbeaten run this weekend.

Casement admitted: “That would be nice. They have been flying all season and to win 21 games on bounce in the league at any level is an unbelievable achievement.

“We know Saturday is going to be a very tough, physical game, especially with us playing tonight, and it is all about us trying to dust ourselves down for Saturday.

“Hopefully there are no niggles or knocks from tonight and we can get ready for Hashtag on Saturday.”

Table-topping Hashtag have won 21 consecutive league games to open up a nine-point lead over Sudbury at the summit ahead of visiting Greens Meadow on Saturday (3pm).

Stow head into the contest having won their last four North Division fixtures, with the latest victory in the league a 4-1 triumph at Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday.

First-half goals from Joe Jefford and Jack Ainsley put Casement’s side 2-0 up by half-time, with Harvey Sayer and Scott Sloots both scoring in the last 20 minutes.