There may be plenty of excitement among the Stowmarket Town fans in seeing their side go top of the table but their manager is not about to get caught up in it – and he will be making sure that is the case for the players too.

An impressive 3-0 victory in their home derby with fifth-placed AFC Sudbury last night ensured newly-promoted Stow hold a three-point advantage at the summit of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division. Second-placed Canvey Island do hold two games in hand.

Striker Luke Brown fired a hat-trick in 21 minutes, straddling both halves, to follow on from Saturday's impressive 1-0 win at then leaders Canvey, which came playing with 10 men for 44 minutes following Erkan Okay's second yellow card.

Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove is not getting carried away with their lofty league position Picture: Mark Westley

Reflecting on those victories putting them top of the tree heading into Saturday's home game with eighth-placed Maldon & Tiptree (3pm), Musgrove said: “It has been very good, it is just about getting things into perspective now.

“Yes, we might be top but nothing is won at this time of year.

“We just need to make sure that we keep everyone fit by making sure the schedule is right for everyone at this time of year.”

Stowmarket players celebrate a second goal from Luke Brown Picture: Mecha Morton

Nevertheless, he was left highly satisfied by what soon turned into a polished performance on Tuesday in front of a 400-strong crowd at Greens Meadow.

“We have deserved that win,” he said.

“We played outstandingly well. It took us about 15-20 minutes to get to grips with the shape a little bit and once we sussed it we came into our own.

“Our quality was there to see and we were clinical with Luke Brown.

Luke Brown celebrated a hat-trick for Stowmarket Town against AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

“We got all the regains, we got the seconds and in the second half we managed it really well as well. It was a professional performance.”

Of Brown, who took his Stow tally to seven in eight games since joining from Histon in early November, Musgrove said: “Tonight he dropped a bit deeper for me so I could get Josh Mayhew on the pitch because he needed that time and they combined really well.

“He was clever in and around finding the half spaces and obviously getting his goals.”

The Old Gold & Blacks will be without Okay on Saturday as he serves a two-game suspension, having also been sent off earlier in the campaign for Soham Town Rangers.

Alfie Stronge makes a save in the last few minutes from Stowmarket's Emmanuel Osei-Owusu Picture: Mecha Morton

But Ipswich Town youngster Jesse Nwabueze, who made his debut from the bench at Canvey, is set to be back with the squad having missed last night due to the Blues' FA Youth Cup preparations.

The only sour note on a great week for the club was a player being subjected to racist abuse by a supporter at Canvey.

Musgrove said: “Unfortunately it was reported on the bus on the way back that one of our players was visually upset and he had been racially abused during the game.

Josh Mayhew returned to the Stowmarket Town starting line-up against AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think, like the club has said, everyone has dealt with it impeccably.

“Canvey and their manager have reacted well to it and they are trying to be proactive as a club and we are trying to be proactive in supporting the player.”