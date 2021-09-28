Players needing to conserve fuel for their day jobs is behind Stowmarket Town's decision to postpone tomorrow evening's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division derby with AFC Sudbury – while Needham Market have also called off tonight's all-Suffolk clash at Leiston in the Southern League.

The fixtures are among the latest involving non-league sides from the area to be called off amid the national fuel crisis.

It follows in the wake of yesterday morning's news about Bury Town's game at Dereham Town and Felixstowe & Walton United's home match with Heybridge Swifts, which were both meant to be played this evening.

Stowmarket Town chairman Neil Sharp has taken the decision to call off tomorrow's Suffolk home derby with AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

The Isthmian League had offered its clubs the chance to make an early decision on whether to delay or go ahead with midweek fixtures in a communication sent out on Saturday afternoon with the Southern League following suit yesterday. It came in response to some filling stations running dry and others experiencing unprecedented queues as a result of a shortage of delivery drivers.

Stowmarket Community Sports & Social Club chairman Neil Sharp, whose remit includes presiding over the town's football club, explained their decision to not go ahead with the fixture against their county rivals, situated just over 20 miles away.

"To be honest it is more about the players," he told SuffolkNews.

Stowmarket Town had lost at home to AFC Sudbury in an FA Cup replay last Tuesday following a goalless draw at the Yellows on the previous Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

"We have got people who come from 50 miles away in Norfolk.

"To be honest it is probably only going to affect a few but it only needs to affect a few when you have a squad of 16.

"We have also got supporters who have said they have only got 60 miles in their cars and the BP garage up the road has ran out and others have – there is literally no juice around here.

"When a couple of players turned round to Muzzy (Paul Musgrove, manager) and said they need to use their van for work it doesn't give you any choice.

"It is a shame but people's livelihoods have got to come first."

He added: "Hopefully we will all be able to get fuel tomorrow and it will be fine but the league put you in a position where you have got to make a decision early."

Sharp said he was also extra disappointed to call off tomorrow's game due to the fact the club had arranged for a container to take part in the BBC Radio Suffolk's Kit out the Nation appeal – looking to provide sports kit and equipment to children via schools and clubs.

"BBC Radio Suffolk were going to come down and we were expecting a big crowd that could help us fill up the container in the car park, so it is a shame," he said.

The Isthmian League board is set to meet tomorrow night to determine what stance it takes on this weekend's matches.

Stowmarket, who lost on penalties in the Biuldbase FA Trophy at home to Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday, are due to travel to Hullbridge Sports. Elsewhere, Bury Town are due to host Aveley, Felixstowe & Walton United are due to go to Grays Athletic and AFC Sudbury are set to host Cheshunt in the Emirates FA Cup Third Qualifying Round.

The Stowmarket versus Sudbury league match and other games called off in the fuel crisis are set to be played at new dates yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Leiston's home encounter in the Pitching In Southern League Central against Suffolk rivals Needham Market, due to be played tonight, has also been postponed.

Leiston joint manager Darren Eadie, who had insisted via his Twitter account last night that there would be no 'football shortage' at Victory Road this week, has said Needham Market forced the postponement.

Kevin Horlock's Marketmen had been looking to register their first league win of the season at the eighth attempt, while Leiston have won four of their seven matches so far.

The Thurlow Nunn League programme tonight has now also been affected with a Suffolk derby being the first to be called off.

