Managerless promotion-chasers Stowmarket Town have confirmed their second and third departures in the space of four days in the shape of attacking players Ollie Sotoyinbo and Marlon Agyakwa.

The pair proved to be former boss Paul Musgrove's last signings at Greens Meadow ahead of his surprise resignation after a 3-0 home defeat to Lowestoft Town on January 14.

It follows on from top goalscorer Reggie Lambe departing for their league-leading Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals AFC Sudbury at the end of last week.

Ollie Sotoyinbo (left) in action against Lowestoft Town last month Picture: Richard Marsham

Sotoyinbo had been next on the club's goal charts this term with eight from 13 appearances, having joined from higher-league Brightlingsea Regent on October 23.

The forward who helped Hullbridge Sports to promotion to Step 4 had instantly endeared himself to the Stowmarket faithful by netting a hat-trick on his Old Gold & Blacks debut in the 5-0 win at Coggeshall Town on November 5.

He also scored on his first appearance at Greens Meadow in the 2-0 win over Witham Town.

Marlon Agyakwa was unveiled as a Stowmarket Town signing in November Picture: Stowmarket Town FC

But Saturday's 2-1 home win against Tilbury, which saw him start before being replaced by Shaun Bammant in the 75th minute, proved to be his last outing for the club.

Sotoyinbo posted on Twitter: "Unfortunately, my time with @stowtownfc has come to an end.

"Happy to have helped with the clubs promotion push by contributing 8 goals and 3 assists during my short spell.

"Now to move on to the next adventure."

Meanwhile, Agyakwa's departure has also been confirmed by Stow today.

The winger who helped Aveley to win the North Division last season, signed on November 14 following a loan spell at Brentwood Town and went on to make 11 appearances, scoring one goal.

The 28-year-old former Southend United and Canvey Island player had come off the bench on Saturday, replacing Luke Hipkin in the 59th minute.

That victory, which leaves Stow fourth in the table, was the second game for Musgrove's assistant Richard Wilkins since taking caretaker charge of the team, though he has revealed he is not putting himself in the frame to succeed him.

The Old Gold & Blacks are back in action tomorrow at 17th-placed Hullbridge Sports (7.45pm).