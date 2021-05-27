Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove is delighted to have secured the services of Josh Curry for a second time.

The versatile Curry, who can play either in defence or midfield, first linked up with Musgrove when he was the assistant to Paul Smith at Walsham-le-Willows.

And now the pair have been reunited at Greens Meadow, with Curry arriving following a three-year stint at higher-league Lowestoft Town.

Josh Curry in action for Lowestoft against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley Whitlow

“I am really pleased to have Josh on board,” said Musgrove. “We go back a long way – he was my first signing from Diss Town when I was the assistant at Walsham.

“I’ve been really pleased to see his progress and how he has changed his approach to the game.

“He conducts himself well off the pitch and looks after the fitness and nutrition side of the game.

New Stowmarket Town signing Josh Curry with manager Paul Musgrove. Picture: Stowmarket Town

“It’s made a big difference to his game and that has shown by the level he has been playing at recently.”

Former Mildenhall Town and Team Bury player Curry tended to play as part of the defence on the Suffolk coast with Lowestoft, but he can also play slightly further forward. And it is that versatility that Musgrove was eager to add to his squad ahead of the club’s first ever campaign in the Isthmian League.

“That is what I’m trying to build. We want a flexible squad that gives us plenty of options,” he added.

“That gives us the option of being able to change things up, rather than having one player for each position.

The defender played for Mildenhall at Step 4. Picture: Mark Westley

“Josh fits into that bracket – he can play in a few positions really well.”

The addition of Curry has coincided with a number of the previous campaign’s squad committing themselves to the Old Gold & Blacks for 2021/22.

Robbie Sweeney, Tom Bullard, Jack Ainsley, Chris Casement, James Bradbrook, Ollie Brown and Josh Mayhew had already agreed new deals. And they have been joined this week by Dom Docherty, Anton Clarke and George Bugg – with more to be announced over the coming days.

Anthony Spyrou (Holland FC) and Kane Munday (Barking) have also been recruited to bolster Musgrove’s ranks.

And while he is not ruling out more additions, the boss is happy with what is currently at his disposal.

“We wanted to freshen it up a little bit, but it was also a case of why try to fix it if it wasn’t broken? These lads have done a lot for the club and deserved our loyalty,” he said.

“It would be remiss and a bit naive of me to say that’s it for signings. If the right player and the right character becomes available then it’s something we could look at.

“But I’m extremely happy with the players we have.

“We’ve got a big task ahead of us next season but they’ve got the experience to deal with it.”

