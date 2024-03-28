They may not have managed to win a game in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division this season but Stowmarket Town could still find themselves avoiding relegation due to events off the pitch.

New Salamis, who sit five places and 25 points above what is set to be the only relegation spot, have announced – via London-based Greek Cypriot newspaper Parikiaki – that due to ‘increasing financial restraints’ they are looking to withdraw from the league at the end of the season.

It could see Stowmarket given a reprieve, though New Salamis’ joint manager Tommy Boxer told the club’s X account at the weekend they were ‘still hopeful’ of finding some new investment.

🎙️”It would be a real shame”🎙️



Words from Tommy Boxer on the clubs situation, and from Captain Fantastic, Albert Adu, on the huge win today! #solosalamina pic.twitter.com/ImYt9LGCcN — New Salamis FC (@NewSalamisFCUK) March 23, 2024

His comments came after Stow had lost 5-1 to them in north London on Saturday, with Josh Buckles scoring the Suffolk side’s only goal at 5-0 down.

On Tuesday, Stowmarket secured only their sixth point of the season with a 1-1 home draw with Witham Town.

Player-boss David Lorimer’s 61st-minute penalty provided an equaliser to Freddie King’s opener just before half-time.

Stowmarket Town manager David ‘Bart’ Lorimer scored his side’s equaliser at home to Witham Town on Tuesday Picture: Mark Westley

It comes in a season where the club have struggled to adjust to losing the funding of their main donor, Tom Morley, with a young team having replaced last season’s promotion-chasing one.

The Old Gold & Blacks host 15th-placed Redbridge on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to mid-table Brightlingsea Regent on Monday (1pm) and could be condemned to finish bottom with five games to go.

They are currently 12 points adrift of Enfield, and if that gap increased by four, or effectively three taking into account Enfield’s superior goal difference, it would then be mathematically beyond Stow to overtake them.

There is only set to be one effective relegation from the division this season due to East Thurrock United’s withdrawal early on in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Town Under-23s are on course for a treble after they overcame Halstead Town 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the Thurlow Nunn League’s Chell Trophy Final at Hadleigh United FC on Tuesday.

It comes as Craig Brown’s side sit top of the Thurlow Nunn League U23 Division with a one-point lead and two games in hand.

They will also play Beccles Town Reserves in the Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Final at Leiston FC on Friday, May 10 (7.45pm) after winning 4-2 on penalties against Brantham U23s in their semi-final.