Captain Tom Bullard has become the second player to leave Stowmarket Town for Suffolk divisional rivals Felixstowe & Walton United since the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Bury Town promotion-winning skipper, who also played at Step 3 for Lieston, announced his departure from Greens Meadow in a Twitter message last Sunday.

And like former Ipswich Town professional Jack Ainsley, his next destination has been announced as former Leiston player Stuart Boardley’s Felixstowe & Walton United.

Tom Bullard leads Stowmarket in greeting Bury Town for what was to prove his final league game for the Old Gold & Blacks, having now signed for Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Mecha Morton

Stowmarket, who are having to readjust following donor Tom Morely withdrawing his financial backing for the club, replied to Bullard’s tweet about his departure saying: “@tom_bullard6 what a player, leader and captain you have been. 121 appearances in the bank, 5 goals and dozens of clean sheets to boost.

“Thank you for everything. You are always welcome at Greens Meadow.”

Felixstowe confirmed they had signed the experienced centre-half on Saturday evening.

Tom Bullard in action for Stowmarket Town during the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final victory at his former club Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

A club statement read: “Felixstowe & Walton United have continued to add to their squad for the new season, signing central defender Tom Bullard.

“Most recently with Stowmarket Town, Tom brings a wealth of experience to the AGL Arena, having played for Bury Town for 10 years and at Step 3 Leiston for five years prior to his move to Stowmarket in 2019.”

Seasiders manager Stuart Boardley said of adding his former team-mate: "Bully is a player I have worked with in the past at Leiston and played alongside for many years.

“I felt last year, at times, we conceded some poor goals, and Tom's experience and sheer willingness to put his body on the line, I'm sure will help eradicate those goals.

Tom Bullard @tom_bullard6 “I’m over the moon to have signed for this great football club, which has a great following. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and working under Boards again”. pic.twitter.com/TiHfn3DLph — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) May 20, 2023

“I'm delighted to have him on board, Bully is a born leader".

After being signed by current AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews at Stow in the summer of 2019, Bullard took over the captaincy from Ollie Brown at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The player who went on to make 121 appearances for the Stow, scoring five times, tweeted: “Sad to say my time at @stowtownfc has come to a end. I’ve had four amazing seasons.

Sad to say my time at @stowtownfc has come to a end.I’ve had four amazing seasons. Just like to thank the management and players .Everyone at the club will always have a special place in my heart and I wish everyone involved all the best, The fans for me have been incredible 💛🖤 — thomas bullard (@tom_bullard6) May 14, 2023

“Just like to thank the management and players. Everyone at the club will always have a special place in my heart and I wish everyone involved all the best.

“The fans for me have been incredible.”

In a Tweet posted by the Seasiders’ Twitter account with a picture of Bullard in a Fleixstowe kit he was quoted as saying: “I’m over the moon to have signed for this great football club, which has a great following. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and working under Boards again”.

Felixstowe finished a place above Stowmarket in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division in sixth in 2022/23, six points off a play-off place, with both clubs having extended their seasons the previous term only to lose in the semi-finals.

Stowmarket announced last week that they will have a new manager at the helm for the upcoming campaign, with assistant manager Richard Wilkins stepping back up to the leading dugout role following Chris Casement deciding to concentrate on playing.

Meanwhile, the Pitching In Isthmian League’s 2023/24 campaign has been confirmed as kicking off on Saturday, August 12 and concluding on Saturday, April 27.