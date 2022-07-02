The new-look Stowmarket Town team fired an early signal of their intent for the upcoming season at lower-league Newmarket Town this afternoon, opening up their pre-season campaign with a dominant 5-1 victory.

Ed Upson, the former Ipswich Town FA Youth Cup Final match-winner who has just stepped away from the professional game aged 32, was one of six new signings on display for Paul Musgrove's side which also included two well-known trialists.

Craig Parker's header from new Stowmarket Town signing Ed Upson's corner beats Newmarket goalkeeper Alex Archer for 3-0 early in the second half Picture: Phil Morley

Striker John Sands, a former golden boot winner in Stow's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division from his Bury Town days, was one of them alongside full-back Ellis Girling, who came through the ranks at AFC Sudbury.

Sands – who had one game with Lakenheath last season and has had a host of clubs in the region since bursting on the scene at hometown club Mildenhall – completed the goal glut for the visitors with an 82nd minute one-on-one finish.

It came after Jack Ainsley's 22nd minute penalty was added with the former Ipswich Town professional's eye-catching second on the stroke of half-time for a 2-0 interval lead.

Ed Upson in action for Stowmarket Town at The Tristel Stadium Picture: Phil Morley

A brace of goals from substitute Craig Parker had doubled that advantage heading into the final 20 minutes, though the Jockeys finished strongly with a young side and were rewarded with a fine finish from 16-year-old Ryan Cole.

Micheal Shinn's side had announced the capture of experienced central defender Rob Ruddy from near neighbours Mildenhall Town on Thursday evening but the former Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title winner was unavailable for today's game.

However, there were first outings in a Newmarket yellow shirt for his former team-mates Joe Asensi and Matt Green.

Two of the county's top match officials, husband-and-wife Abi and George Byrne, were teaming up for the fixture together, having both done plenty of games in the professional ranks of the men's and women's game.

Husband-and-wife officials Abi and George Byrne (far left) at The Tristel Stadium Picture: Phil Morley

Stowmarket, who lost out in the play-offs in their first season since promotion to Step 4 last term, were zipping the ball around nicely in the early stages and registered the first chance with new signing Natty Stewart curling harmlessly past the far post.

The visitors were undone with a back-to-front low pass a couple of minutes later though with Joe Robinson putting brother Ben in on goal only for the number seven to roll his angled effort past the far post.

With Lewis Whitehead on holiday, Ben Robinson found himself playing out of his usual position as a lone striker and showed some good link-up play.

Trialist John Sands in action for Stowmarket Town Picture: Phil Morley

Archer was forced to turn away a low drive from Stewart in the 16th minute before saving Tom Bullard's downward header. A goalmouth scramble resulted but the Jockeys eventually managed to get the ball clear.

The scoring was opened in Stowmarket's favour in controversial circumstances mid-way through the half via the penalty spot.

Joe Robinson remonstrated that Stewart had gone down far too easily before Archer's appeals that Jack Ainsley's smartly tucked away penalty had been taken before he had retreated to his line, which our video clearly shows, did also not interest the referee.

What had become one-way traffic continued as Archer parried out a Stewart effort before Bammant's follow-up was blocked by a covering defender.

The Newmarket number one, in a side who finished eighth last season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, pushed out a fierce long-range effort from Upson before doing enough to seemingly get a near-post block on Stewart's follow-up.

Stowmarket players celebrate Craig Parker's goal early in the second half Picture: Phil Morley

It was past the half-hour mark when the Jockeys managed to get themselves into the Stow half after a long absence, Green seeing his shot blocked.

Up the other end Josh Curry's run ended in a low shot that went just wide.

A few minutes later the Jockeys player-boss Michael Shinn took responsibility from a free kick just outside the area, curling it just over the top of the crossbar.

In the final minute of the half the second goal Paul Musgrove's side had undoubtedly deserved arrived. Good possession play ended with Ainsley whipping the ball into the bottom right-hand corner from just outside the area, giving Archer no chance.

Newmarket score a consolation goal late on through 16-year-old Ryan Cole Picture: Phil Morley

The Jockeys started the second period brightly with Ben Robinson having a shot deflected wide while James Chivers headed the resultant corner well over the bar.

But they found themselves 3-0 down in the 50th minute when Upson's pinpoint corner was thundered home from the head of substitute Parker.

Shinn tried to catch Stowmarket out with a quick shot from a free kick up the other end that rolled harmlessly wide while Archer saved another long-range effort from Upson.

Stewart had a good chance to make it four but snatched at his effort after being put through.

Jack Ainsley's curling shot leaves Newmarket goalkeeper Alex Archer well beaten for goal number two for Stowmarket Town Picture: Phil Morley

The hour mark saw the first of a flood of substitutes, Stowmarket making four ahead of Newmarket soon throwing on five themselves which, inevitably, disrupted the rhythm of the match.

After some Newmarket possession from a much younger side ultimately came to nothing, Stow soon punished them with Parker's effort from the edge of the box deflecting wickedly in off a defender for the fourth in the 72nd minute.

Home substitute Dan Hobbs caught the eye soon after with a jinking run that ended with a fierce shot that whizzed past the left-hand post.

Stowmarket's Tevan Allen skillfully turns away from Newmarket's James Seymour Picture: Phil Morley

The Jockeys also had a trialist in their ranks with Aden Tokley, who came through the ranks at Shinn's former club Haverhill Rovers, forcing Stow's substitute goalkeeper Ryan Copping to parry away.

But more clinical finishing was demonstrated up the other end in the 82nd minute with Stow's new recruit Luke Hipkin putting Sands through on goal and he showed his experience to cooly convert, nudging it past the on-rushing Archer.

The enterprising play from the young Newmarket substitutes had deserved a goal and it duly arrived three minutes from time with 16-year-old Ryan Cole, who became the club's youngster ever senior player last season. He picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled it powerfully into the bottom right-hand corner.

Luke Hipkin was one of the new signings on display for Stowmarket Town, having signed following playing for divisional rivals AFC Sudbury last season Picture: Phil Morley

From the home fans' perspective the game had been a tough watch but it did leave them with that pleasant note while there was a few more threatening attacks that failed to double their tally.

Newmarket continued their preparations by hosting lower-league Haverhill Borough at the same venue on Tuesday (7.45pm) while Stowmarket are looking forward to hosting an Ipswich Town XI on Friday evening.

Stowmarket Town could not convert this goalmouth scramble in front of Alex Archer's posts Picture: Phil Morley

Jack Ainsley's controversial penalty puts Stowmarket Town into the lead much to Newmarket Town goalkeeper Alex Archer's disbelief, having not been on his goalline when it was taken Picture: Phil Morley

Newmarket Town: Archer, J Robinson, Chivers, Norman, Brzozowec, Shinn, Bennett, Green, Seymour, B Robinson. Used subs (all 66'): Hobbs, Tokley, Gomarsall, Cole, Murphy.

Stowmarket Town: Bradbrook, Curry, Smith, Ainsley, Jefford, Bullard, Allen, Upson, Stewart, Bammant, Hipkin. Used subs: Girling (46'), Parker (46'), Zielonka (59'), Sands (59'), Copping (59').