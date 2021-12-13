A Stowmarket Town player was subjected to racial abuse during Saturday's 1-0 win at Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders Canvey Island, the Suffolk club have revealed.

The Old Gold & Blacks, who moved up to second and joint top with the result, have released a club statement that does not name the player or if the abuse came from an opposition player or supporter.

But it does praise the hosting club for their proactive response to it.

Stowmarket Town's Greens Meadow will host AFC Sudbury tomorrow night off the back of the news that one of their players was racially abused at Canvey Island at the weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

It reads: "It is with regret that Stowmarket Town FC need to report that one of their players was the subject of racial abuse in their latest fixture at Canvey Island.

"All parties have been informed and both clubs are united in their no tolerance stance and will do everything possible to ensure this does not happen again.

"The response from the Canvey Island chairman and manager towards this subject has been very proactive and positive.

"Stowmarket Town FC will continue to support their player and the team during this period and will be even more united and stronger moving forward."

Paul Musgrove's side gave debuts to recent signings Erkan Okay and Ipswich Town loanee Jesse Nwabueze, previously with Bury Town, in Saturday's game on the Essex coast.

Former Soham Town Rangers player-assistant manager Okay was sent off for a second yellow card early in the second half.

But Stow managed to score the only goal of the game in the 66th minute – via Evan Collard's run and finish from Willie Clemons' throughball.

It gives the Old Gold & Blacks the chance to go top of the table if they were to beat fellow strong starters AFC Sudbury (5th) in tomorrow's home fixture at Greens Meadow (7.45pm).

The Yellows are looking to bounce back from their weekend defeat at fellow top-six side Aveley.