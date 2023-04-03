Stowmarket Town have been handed three awards from the Pitching In Isthmian League after recording a perfect six wins from six in March.

The Old Gold & Blacks reignited their play-off hopes in the North Division last month, racking up five wins from five league outings to move back into the top five.

Last month also saw Stow come from behind to beat AFC Sudbury 3-1 to progress to the semi-finals of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

It is a run of victories which has seen newly appointed player-manager Chris Casement awarded the Vita Risk Solutions North Division manager of the month.

Stowmarket Town player-manager Chris Casement has been awarded manager of the month for March Picture: Mecha Morton

Stow closed out March with a memorable 3-1 triumph at home to North Division leaders Hashtag United, with the win halting Hashtag's incredible run of 21 consecutive league wins.

That result, in front of a bumper crowd of 734 at Greens Meadow, has also been recognised as the North Division's best performance of the month for March.

And completing the hat-trick of awards for the club, goalkeeper James Bradbrook has been chosen as the winner of the division's Golden Gloves award for March.

The Stow number one and his defence kept clean sheets in wins over Sudbury and Maldon & Tiptree, while also holding the North Division's top scorers Hashtag to just a late consolation goal in their meeting at the end of the month.

Stow, who saw their own winning run come to an end in a 2-0 defeat at promotion rivals AFC Sudbury on Saturday, return to action when they host relegation-threatened Coggeshall Town tomorrow (7.45pm).

Casement's men (4th) currently hold a three-point lead over sixth-placed Grays Athletic and can strengthen their play-off bid with a win in their game in hand tomorrow.