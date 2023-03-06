Stowmarket Town have added to their forward options with the signing of Cornard United striker Scott Sloots.

The Ards front man leads the scoring charts in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North with 32 goals this term, and has netted six more times in cup competitions during 2022/23.

The 29-year-old, who has previously played for Long Melford, is making the step up two leagues to join Stow in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Cornard United's Scott Sloots has joined Stowmarket Town Picture: Sean Doyle

He told the club's website: "I''m looking forward to getting involved. Hopefully I can bring something to the team and help us push on."

Stow manager Chris Casement will hope the arrival of Sloots will help add some fire power to a front line which has lost attacking players Reggie Lambe, Ollie Sotoyinbo and Craig Parker over the last month.

Parker's departure from Greens Meadow was announced at the weekend, just after Stow had recorded a dramatic 2-1 win away at East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Goals from Alfie Cutbush and Ed Upson sealed a first league win for Casement, with the victory closing the gap on the play-off spots to four points and with 10 games left to go.

Stow's new signing will go straight into the squad for their home clash with title-chasing AFC Sudbury at Greens Meadow tomorrow (7.45pm).