Leiston have been handed home advantage in the first round proper of the Isuzu FA Trophy while Stowmarket Town will travel to face a divisional rival.

The pair are Suffolk's last two remaining sides in this season's competition still on the road to Wembley, following the weekend's set of results.

For Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger's Step 3 Leiston its a second consecutive home tie with Step 4 Wroxham set to travel to Victory Road on October 29.

The FA Trophy will culminate with a Wembley final once again Picture: FA

It comes off the back of ex-Stowmarket player George Quantrell netting an 87th minute winner in their home tie with Evesham United on Saturday, earning his side a 1-0 win.

Upcoming opponents Wroxham are winless in their seven matches since being promoted up to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division but came away from the weekend's tie at Lincoln United with a 3-1 victory.

For Stowmarket Town it was only a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Tevan Allen at Greens Meadow against higher-league Mickleover on Saturday, that sparked a penalty shootout which they won 3-0, which kept their club record run going.

Tevan Allen scored Stowmarket Town's last-gasp equaliser to keep them from exiting the competition on Saturday Picture: Andy Abbott

The reward is a tie at fellow North Division outfit Grays Athletic, who play at Aveley's Parkside ground, on October 29.

The sides have not played a league game against each other this season but ironically were due to face off at Greens Meadow on the same date, with the fixture now postponed.

While Stowmarket have 11 points from their opening six matches to sit eighth in the table, Grays are currently up in third following a return of 16 from seven games.

Stow manager Paul Musgrove's dream of going to Notts County, which he revealed following Saturday's win in our video interview, will not be possible until the third round proper when Vanarama National League clubs are due to enter. Step 2 sides, meanwhile, will come in at the second round proper stage.

Winning clubs from the first round proper ties will receive £3,000 from the competition prize fund, while losing teams will walk away with £775.