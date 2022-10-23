Stowmarket Town have completed the signing of attacker Ollie Sotoyinbo from higher-league Brightlingsea Regent.

Sotoyinbo leaves the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division club having scored two goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

He joined the R's in the summer from Southern Counties East League Premier Division (Step 5) side Welling Town whom he scored 17 goals in 27 appearances for as they finished 14th.

Ollie Sotoyinbo has completed a move to Stowmarket Town from Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Stowmarket Town FC

The player shot to prominence at Hullbridge Sports with his 18 goals (10 league) as a central midfielder in the 2018/19 season helped them to capture the Essex Senior League Premier Division title for their first ever promotion to Step 4.

Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove said of his new signing: “Ollie is a centre forward I have been aware of for a while with his previous clubs including Welling Town.

"He’s quick, strong and his goal record speaks for itself.

"We are very much looking forward to working with him and improving his game further to maximise his potential and ours.”

Sotoyinbo also includes Great Wakering Rovers, Hastings United, Leatherhead and Eastbourne United among his previous clubs while his won the BUCS League with Brighton University.

He joins a Stowmarket side that sit sixth in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table, a point outside the play-off positions, following yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Great Wakering Rovers.