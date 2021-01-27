Stowmarket Town are calling for the Football Association to not scrap the current season if there is a prospect of resuming matches before April.

The board of directors have released a statement saying they would favour playing up to the extended May 31 date previously agreed in a bid to reach a points-per-game threshold to preserve promotion.

If their suggested limit of 75 per cent of games are not completed, they suggest combining the abandoned and null and void 2019/20 campaign with the results from 2020/21.

Stowmarket Town (white) last took part in a league match on October 24, a 2-2 draw at Mildenhall TownPicture: Mecha Morton

Likes all clubs at Steps 3-6 of the National League System, Stowmarket were sent an FA survey to help guide what should happen with the current suspended campaign. It featured 12 questions with a range of options for clubs to put forward by last Friday’s deadline as their preference on different date spans.

The Meadows Green-based club, who sit mid-table in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with their seven matches the least completed, have decided to make their response public.

The statement read: “Covid-19 has been a huge test for, not only our club, but all clubs at our level, and we appreciate the support we are receiving from our fans and sponsors.

Stowmarket Town chairman Neil Sharp (left) at the launch of the club's Precon Products-sponsored kitPicture: Hogan Cobbold

“As some of you may be aware, The FA recently sent out a survey to all clubs at Steps 5 & 6, asking for their views on what should happen with the current 2020/21 season.

“It has now been three months since our first team played their last league fixture, and a glance at the Premier Division table will show you that we have played the least amount of league games this season out of all 20 teams.

“Like many other clubs at our level, we were all bitterly disappointed with the outcome decided for the 2019/20 season. As such, our club’s stance is that we would not like to see all the hard work put in on and off the pitch this season count for nothing too.

“If all Step 5 & 6 clubs are able to resume competitive fixtures before April, we would like to complete as much of the season as possible, up until May 31 and culminating with promotion and relegation using a points per game (PPG) formula, if at least 75 per cent of fixtures have been completed.

“If that 75 per cent threshold is not achieved by May 31, we would like clubs that wish to move up, down or sideways in the league pyramid to be allowed to apply to do so.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate Reggie Lambe's opening goal against Norwich CBS in the FA Vase - the club's last match, which took place on December 19Picture: Hogan Cobbold

“Our club also supports the option of using a combination of results from the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons to form a table, ordered by PPG.”

Stow were denied what looked a nailed-on promotion in 2019/20, having held a 15 point lead at the summit over Norwich United after their 28 games (more than 73 per cent).

It appears no decision is yet imminent with the FA releasing a statement today saying: “The FA’s Alliance & Leagues Committees now have a large amount of data and information to consider before determining a proposed way forward.

“Ultimately any proposal made by the committees will be put to FA Council for consideration. FA Council will then make any final decision on a way forward.”

The statement revealed that submissions were made by 99.1 per cent of clubs at Steps 3 & 4 and 95.8 per cent of clubs at Steps 5 & 6.

Meanwhile, today also brought good news for non-league clubs with a bigger increase in the ratio of Government grants, rather than loans, now agreed for clubs at Steps 3-6, following lobbying for a change in the balance.

There will be £10m available to Step 3-6 clubs from the £14m winter rescue package with capped limits down the levels and stipulations about what it can and cannot be used for.

Needham Market’s Step 3, for example, can apply for a maximum of £27,000; Bury Town’s Step 4 £15,000 and Stowmarket’s Step 5 £10,500. A club at Step 6, such as Lakneheath, will be able to apply for up to £7,500 with all funding, made through the Football Foundation, required to be used by March 31.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport