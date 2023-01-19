Stowmarket-raised Katherine Rednall has made more history after winning a record-extending fifth ladies' title in the Imagine Cruising World Indoor Bowls Championship this afternoon.

The 27-year-old defeated 2008 champion Ceri Ann Glen, of Wales, in a tense tie-break in the final, prevailing 7-12, 12-5, 2-1 at Potters Leisure Resort, in Hopton-on-Sea.

Rednall, who became the youngest winner of the ladies' title at the age of 18 back in 2014 before claiming back-to-back triumphs in 2017 and 2018, won a record fourth title 12 months ago and has successfully defended her crown to move further clear at the top.

Katherine Rednall is now a five-time winner of the ladies' title at the Imagine Cruising World Indoor Bowls Championship

Her run to title number five started with a 12-2, 7-7 victory against New Zealand's Clare Hendra in the quarter-finals, before getting the better of her England international team mate Nicole Rogers 12-4, 9-1.

Reflecting on her latest victory, the Ipswich & District and Felixstowe & Suffolk Bowls Club member told the BBC: "It was a tale of two sets really. I wasn't consistent enough in the first set.

"I had a few chances that I didn't take and Ceri Ann made the most of that, but then I came back fighting in the second. It was a real battle.

"I just take every year as it comes and every one is a bonus.

"I just feel comfortable on the carpet, comfortable with the crowd and comfortable with the surroundings.

"It's not far away from home. It just feels like home. It's an amazing venue and there's always a good crowd in.

"The sponsors are fantastic and the organisers of the tournament work tirelessly, so well done to all of those behind the scenes."