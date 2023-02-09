Needham Market will be hoping that new signing Luke Brown is the right player to fire them away from relegation danger.

The Marketmen were beaten 2-1 at home by previously bottom four side Kings Langley last weekend – a result that extended their losing streak to four matches and saw them drop to within just one point of the Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division’s drop zone.

However, in new arrival Brown, they have added a frontman with experience of scoring goals at their level.

Luke Brown wheels away after scoring for Stowmarket Town against AFC Sudbury last season Picture: Mecha Morton

The 26-year-old did just that while on the books of Biggleswade Town, while he also counts neighbouring Stowmarket Town and Cambridge City among his list of former clubs.

More recently the striker has been turning out for Soham Town Rangers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. And while it has been a tough campaign for the Greens so far, Brown has still managed to bag 11 goals across 24 appearances.

Brown could make his Needham debut on Saturday afternoon when they travel to face mid-table Mickleover (3pm).

And that is followed on Tuesday evening when Kevin Horlock’s side will have home advantage against bottom-of-the-table AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Bloomfields (7.45pm).

Luke Brown signed for Soham Town Rangers in the Thurlow Nunn League over the summer Picture: Mark Westley

A club statement said: "Brown, who has scored 11 goals in 24 appearances in his third spell at Soham, has previous experience of playing in the Southern League Central Premier Division having scored six times in 20 appearances across two seasons, leaving during last season to join Stowmarket Town, scoring 11 times for the Isthmian League North Division side.

"The 26-year old started his career at Cambridge City, the striker then went out to the USA, where he represented the University of Maryland and USL League Two team Lionsbridge FC.

"Brown's other previous clubs include a spell at St Albans, Ely City, Godmanchester Rovers and Histon.

"All at the club would like to welcome Luke and look forward to seeing him in action for the club."