Tonight's Suffolk derby between Stowmarket Town and AFC Sudbury in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division has been postponed due to the cold weather.

The clash at Greens Meadow is one of several scheduled fixtures this evening to have been called off, with a pitch inspection this afternoon forcing Stow to put a halt to the visit of the North Division leaders.

The cold weather has also resulted in Lowestoft Town's trip to Brentwood Town in the North Division being postponed.

Action from AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town's Emirates FA Cup clash from earlier this season Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture between Walsham-le-Willows and Lakenheath, the First Division North encounter between Cornard United and Needham Market Under-23s, and Thetford Town's Ashtons Legal Norfolk Senior Cup tie with Blofield have all been called off.

Meanwhile, Long Stratton's Norfolk Senior Cup trip to higher league Norwich United is set to go ahead tonight, having passed a pitch inspection earlier today.

Halstead Town's home clash with Romford in the Peter Butcher Trophy is also on this evening.