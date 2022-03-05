Persistent rain overnight has led to Felixstowe & Walton United's Goldstar Ground pitch failing an inspection for this afternoon's scheduled derby with Stowmarket Town.

A big crowd - around 800 - was expected as the two promotion-chasing sides were due to meet for the second time this season but a new midweek date will now have to be found for it.

The hosting club, who moved level on points with the last play-off spot in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with Tuesday's home 3-0 win against Barking, held a pitch inspection at 10am.

Waterlogged pitches are affecting the local football programme today

The club also posted a statement through press officer Stuart Daynes (see below tweet) discussing the financial impact of another big game being lost to the weather in a season of call-offs which he said was unlike anything he had ever experienced.

AFC Sudbury's trip to league leaders Canvey Island had already been announced as being postponed in the division along with Coggeshall Town's home fixture with Tilbury.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, the first call-off came last night with another Suffolk derby - Haverhill Rovers' home fixture with Whitton United. Walsham-le-Willows' Summer Road pitch is also unplayable for the visit of Kirkley & Pakefield in another all-Suffolk affair while Thetford Town have reached the same conclusion.

Artificial pitches mean Newmarket Town's home game with Mulbarton Wanderers and Haverhill Borough against title-challenging Buckhurst Hill are both going ahead locally, while severely depleted Bury Town's trip to Romford is one of three fixtures that appear to have survived in the Ishtmian League North Division.

On the grass, Diss Town are still set to host second-placed Downham Town at Brewers Green Lane as they look to bounce back from a bad run of form in their pursuit of a play-off place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North (all 3pm kick-offs).

You can read the latest thoughts from Newmarket Town manager Michael Shinn here as well as last night's breaking story about their chairman standing down while allegations made against him being investigated.

Saturday, March 5 postponements:

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Canvey Island vs AFC Sudbury

Felixstowe & Walton United vs Stowmarket Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Haverhill Rovers vs Whitton United

Norwich United vs Woodbridge Town

Swaffham Town vs Hadleigh United

Thetford Town vs Ely City

Wroxham vs Lakenheath

Walsham-le-Willows vs Kirkley & Pakefield