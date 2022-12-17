Non-league followers are set to be starved of action for a second weekend running with a raft of call-offs having been made across the county due to the impact of continued freezing overnight temperatures on pitches.

The biggest crowd of the day was expected at Greens Meadow where Stowmarket Town were due to host AFC Sudbury in a top three clash in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

But that likes a raft of others, that game was called off following a morning pitch inspection at Greens Meadow with frost covering the surface.

The scene at Stowmarket Town's Greens Meadow ahead of the pitch inspection this morning Picture: Stowmarket Town FC

In the same division, Felixstowe & Walton United's trip to East Thurrock United was called off yesterday with the pitch under a blanket of snow.

It means the promotion-hunting Seasiders will have gone three-and-a-half weeks by the time they host Coggeshall Town on December 27 (1pm).

Fellow top six side Lowestoft Town also saw their trip into Essex, to take on Brentwood Town, called off yesterday.

In fact, none of the First Division North fixtures are due to take place today.

Up a level in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, only two matches were left with a prospect of play at the time of writing, with Needham Market's trip to Bromsgrove Sporting called off yesterday.

Down in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, the following fixtures had been postponed at the time of writing:

Fakenham Town vs Soham Town Rangers

Haverhill Rovers vs Thetford Town

Ipswich Wanderers vs Ely City

Kirkley & Pakefield vs Newmarket Town

Mildenhall Town vs Harleston Town

Walsham-le-Willows vs Whitton United

Woodbridge Town vs Long Melford

It leaves Brantham Athletic's trip to Norwich United and Hadleigh United's trip to Sheringham as the only possibilities left of games going ahead.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, the following fixtures involving sides from the area were confirmed as being postponed:

Debenham LC vs Cornard United

FC Parson Drove vs Leiston Reserves

It leaves the possibility of Needham Market Reserves hosting Harwich & Parkeston and Framlingham Town going to Downham Town as well as games at Holland and Whittlesey.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury Reserves' home game with Diss Town, which was set to see Matt Blake make his debut for the Norfolk side, was called off last night.

Likewise, Lakenheath's trip to Mulbarton Wanderers in the Premier Division last night also did not go ahead.