Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove has confirmed the departure of striker Anthony Spyrou.

There was high hopes for the former Norwich City trainee when he signed on at Greens Meadow in the summer, but a combination of injuries and off the pitch issues have meant the switch did not work out.

He leaves having made four appearances for the club – with goals coming in encounters against neighbouring Bury Town and Maldon & Tiptree – and it is expected he will return to Step 6 outfit Holland FC.

Anthony Spyrou made four appearances in a Stowmarket shirt. Picture: Mecha Morton

Musgrove said: “Anthony came in with a really good pedigree behind him, but injuries haven’t helped.

“We’ve tried to support him with a few off the field issues, but he feels like that with work and other commitments he cannot commit to our level of football.”

Striker George Bugg scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 4-1 victory Hullbridge Sports, while Jack Ainsley moved from midfield to a forward position in that game and also found the back of the net.

It means that while he is not ruling out eventually bringing in a replacement for Spyrou at the top end of the pitch, Musgrove is in no rush.

One of the forward's two goals for Stowmarket came in the derby with Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

“You’re always looking to improve, but it has to be someone that makes us better,” he added.

“I’ve got Reggie Lambe, Buggy, Josh Mayhew and Manny (Osei) that can play up there and so can Jack. He played there for Leiston a lot and was fantastic against Hullbridge.

“You can never say never and if something comes up we will look at it, but we’re not desperate at the moment.”

One player Musgrove has brought in recently though is Tevan Allen, who has joined from league rivals Coggeshall Town.

The boss said of his latest addition: Manager Paul Musgrove said: “He is a winner, a leader and someone that will drive us forward.

“We’ve lacked a little bit of cutting edge in the final third at times and Tev will help us to find that.

“I’ve known him for a long while. He’s someone I’ve had a few conversations with down the years and now felt like the perfect time to bring him in.”

Meanwhile, Having bowed out of the Buildbase FA Trophy a fortnight ago, Stowmarket are without a fixture this weekend.

“The schedule has been okay so far but the winter will probably be hectic so we’ll take the breaks when they come,” said Musgrove. “We’ll use the time to get some planning done and make sure we’re properly prepared for the next games.”

