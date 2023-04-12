Kevin Horlock felt Needham Market's 1-0 home defeat to Suffolk rivals Leiston on Easter Monday summed up their season - and has warned what is currently an injury-hit squad 'something needs to change' going forward.

The Marketmen had gone into their second Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central fixture in three days looking to continue a fine recent run at Bloomfields against the Blues. And the incentive of another three points against their local rivals could not have been greater, with three more points set to all but secure their Step 3 status on account of a far superior goal difference.

But just like at Avelchurch on Saturday, where a 93rd minute equaliser from Danny Waldron denied them a 1-0 victory following an Abel Alabi own goal towards the end of the first half, they were hit by another late sucker-punch at Bloomfields on Monday.

Kevin Horlock was far from impressed with what he saw from his Needham Market side on Monday Picture: Mecha Morton

This one hurt that little bit more with it being a 90th minute strike from former player Adam Mills to see their county rivals rob them of a point and hand Leiston a potential psychological edge ahead of a cup semi-final.

Next Tuesday will see the two sides go up against each other for a fourth time this season, with Needham having won an Emirates FA Cup tie at Bloomfields, with a place in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup final at stake in the last four encounter at Stowmarket Town FC (7.45pm).

Ahead of that though, Needham have the little matter of trying to finally get the monkey of potential relegation off their back heading into the last seven days of the season. Basford United, two places above them in 14th, are the final visitors to Bloomfields on Saturday (3pm) ahead of a Thursday trip, two days after their semi-final, to Hednesford Town (7.45pm) before the weekend season finale at Barwell (3pm).

The Needham Market players try to digest Leiston's last-minute goal Picture: Mecha Morton

But heading into a big week for the club, Horlock feels his side need to be much better than they showed in Monday's derby, which had nil-nil written all over it until Leiston's only shot on target in the game sealed the victory that moved them to within a point of top spot.

"First of all I've got to say I don't think we were as good or anywhere near as good as we needed to be," he said.

"Obviously it's always harsh when it's so late but they probably looked the more threatening if I'm totally honest.

"We lacked that cutting edge and we looked a bit off it today.

Luke Ingram was unable to end a promising run inside the last 12 minutes with a shot which registered on target Picture: Mecha Morton

"And I just said to the lads there, I don't think I've ever seen a Leiston-Needham game that was so slow, no real tackles, no real confrontation until Seth (Chambers) late on with Jarvis the centre-half.

"It looked like an end-of-season game but obviously we've both got so much to play for in terms of they still have a slight chance of winning the division and we're still involved in the relegation zone, so it's a strange one.

"I tried to gee the lads up at half-time and I think a little bit more front-foot, a little bit more energy and that game is there for us to win. But for whatever reason, neither team looked that sharp or able to produce it until late on when obviously Leiston did which was harsh.

Luke Ingram (left) reacts after seeing a shot go wide Picture: Mecha Morton

"I'm not blaming referees as what I've said to the lads there is we've only got ourselves to blame.

"We talk about referees too much but it wasn't a foul. Then obviously he's let them take it quick and Millsy is in acres of space and we know what Millsy is about, he's got a good left foot and if you connect right like he has done there he's got a chance of scoring which he did."

After Ross Crane, ahead of going off injured, and Luke Brown forced first-half saves from Sam Donkin, Needham's big chance to win a poor match looked to have arrived in the 78th minute. Luke Ingram saw space open up for him before he scuffed his effort from the edge of the box wide.

"It was a big chance and you'd probably back Ingers to score that nine times out of 10 but he sort of just didn't catch it right and slashed at it a little bit," said Horlock.

"It was a game where there wasn't any real quality in there or any real open chances, Ingers' chance is a good chance but even Millsy scoring from where he did, it wasn't a good chance."

Former Needham player Adam Mills (centre) proved to be the match winner for Leiston with his low shot from the edge of the area inside the final minute of the 90 Picture: Mecha Morton

But the mentality of his side in surrending points late on over the course of the season is something that he knows he needs to rectify going forward.

"That is our season in a nutshell," he said of the Leiston match.

"I keep saying it, I'm getting bored of it, obviously at Avelchurch we conceded in the 94th minute and that has been the story, and it needs to change.

"Whether that is reshuffling the group or adding something to it because this has happened too often where we could go on and win the game but we don't and we get a sucker-punch right at the end."

Needham Market's supporters were made to suffer once again due to a late goal Picture: Mecha Morton

Former Ipswich Town professional Crane's campaign appears to be over after he had to be helped off the pitch towards the end of the first half after falling down clutching his hamstring, while youngster Taylor Clark also departed following treatment in the second period.

Horlock said: "I think we've got eight injuries now to key first-team players and obviously this adds to that.

"It does mean opportunities for others but look, they are massive misses.

Ross Crane goes off injured, helped by Dan Morphew and Jake Dye Picture: Mecha Morton

"Obviously at the end of the day I've got Noah Collard and Jacob Lay playing wing-back, I've had to go three at the back and yes, it's not ideal but it happens so we have to try and see how people are and try and sort a team for Saturday.

"Obviously we still need points and we've got a massive game in terms of playing Leiston in the semi-final."

With a victory against Basford on Saturday able to bring them to within a point of their opponents as well as all-but-confirming their place in the division next season, there is plenty to play for this weekend.

"We shouldn't need incentives," said the Needham boss.

"It's a game of football so it should be high energy every game, but like I said to the lads in there, we are still in this so if they think we're safe they've got a shock coming because if Kings Langley, whose game got called off today, pick up a win we'll be looking right over our shoulder.

"So we need to realise where we are and where we're at.

"Obviously I need to see how the growing list of injuries looks on Thursday and I'm going to field a team that will hopefully perform better than we have done and plays with a little bit more energy and gets us the three points that we need for safety."

Patrick Brothers, whom a collection was held for ahead of Monday's derby following his broken leg and ankle horror injury, is on the long-term absence list along with Byron Lawrence, who has suffered a setback in his rehab from a similar issue.

Jamie McGrath, Christian Frimpong, Kyle Hammond and captain Kieran Morphew, the latter who could be back available for Tuesday's semi-final or even as an emergency option on Saturday, are the other injured parties.

Horlock also felt Leiston should have been reduced to 10 men after Rossi Jarvis furiously reacted to a late sliding challenge on him by substitute Seth Chambers by throwing him to the ground.

Both players eventually were shown yellow cards but only after the referee had consulted with both of his assistants together.

"I'm not sure how much Seth caught of him. It's one of them where he's come over to block the ball and they've obviously made a meal of it and he's pushed him in the throat," he said.

"No you don't normally see people get away with that but sometimes you do and today was that day.

"By the letter of the law it should have been a red card, but did it surprise me it wasn't? No."