It is a real case of David versus Goliath in the heart of Suffolk this afternoon as Needham Market, the lowest ranked side left in the Buildbase FA Trophy, take on non-league's top-placed team in Stockport County in an all-ticket quarter-final (3pm).

Ahead of kick-off there are 55 places separating Kevin Horlock's mid-table Pitching In Southern League Premier Central side from fellow former professional Dave Challinor's Vanarama National League table-toppers.

There is also a contrast in recent form with the Suffolk hosts having won three, lost two and drew one of their last six games compared to the Hatters' five wins and one draw.

A bumper Bloomfields crowd, eclipsing the 1,011 that turned out against Dartford in the last round, is expected for Needham Market's quarter-final with Stockport County Picture: Mecha Morton

But a bumper Bloomfields crowd – possibly standing a chance of break the club's record attendance of 1,748 – can help to make the seemingly impossible possible for Needham Market in this afternoon's Buildbase FA Trophy Quarter-Final tie with Stockport County (3pm).

That is the view held by the Marketmen's manager Kevin Horlock, though he also believes his players will have to help to stoke the fire early on in the tie.

"The crowd is massive for us," said the ex-Northern Ireland international who includes County's near-neighbours Manchester City among his former clubs.

"Obviously we don't get massive crowds at Needham (averaging around 300) - it's growing steadily but it is going to be a big one.

"It's up to us to keep them on our side and keep them involved and excited because that's how you make it a little more intimidating and obviously give us that extra yard to go on and do well."

A month ago today the Marketmen took on National League South high-flyers Dartford with a season-high crowd of 1,011 witnessing some more cup magic as they progressed 1-0 via Luke Ingram's penalty.

They were good value for that victory though some crowd scuffles as fans filtered out ended up leaving a bit of a sour taste on the afternoon.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock celebrates the victory against Dartford with his players in the last round of the FA Trophy Picture: Mecha Morton

The club have taken extra steps to ensure there is no repeat of those unsavoury scenes this time though with complete crowd segregation, having also opted for no online sales to help with no mixing. There will also be no tickets available on the gate today with club secretary Mark Easlea having told SuffolkNews on Thursday lunchtime he was expecting an attendance of around the 1,500 mark.

There will also be police in attendance this time around to make sure everything goes smoothly.

With Stockport's fan coaches, having had 500 tickets released to them, parking at the ground it means no home supporters will be able to park at Bloomfields. Instead, they are being sent to nearby Crowley Park, a five to 10-minute straight walk to the ground, while the club is asking those that do use on-street parking to be considerate to local residents.

The Needham Market fans could play a key part for their side as they go up against Stockport County today Picture: Mecha Morton

Horlock's side have already won six matches to make it through to today's tie, which puts them tantalizingly just two wins from a Wembley final. No Suffolk side has ever got this far in the competition's history.

His one hope is his players embrace the big stage the home quarter-final presents, rather than freezing in it.

"We'll obviously go out and enjoy it. It will be something new for the lads," he said.

"It will be the biggest crowd they have ever played in front of so a new experience. For the young lads it will be unbelievable for them to experience it as well.

"Like I said to them before, I've got no fear of losing a game of football.

"I hadn't in the last round against Dartford or Yeovil or Wealdstone or any of them.

"My fear is they are like rabbits in the headlights and don't perform.

"I want them to go out and play with freedom, express themselves and work hard like they always do and enjoy it.

"I think it's important to enjoy moments like this. Quarter-finals of the Trophy don't come along very often for clubs of our level so I want them to embrace it and enjoy it.

"If they do that and play with freedom they might surprise a few people, they won't surprise me."

Meanwhile, County boss Challinor has all but confirmed he will rotate his side once again, like in the previous rounds, with recent Fulham loanee Luca Ashby-Hammond, 20, set to make his first competitive appearance for them in goal.

With the Great Manchester-based club set to host fellow National League promotion hopefuls Notts County on Tuesday, Challinor told the club's YouTube channel: "We will pick a team on Saturday that we think can win us the game. And we will be doing everything we can to win the game.

"But it won't be risks or unecessary risks (with players) that put us in an adverse situation for Tuesday."

Stockport enter the tie on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, stretching back to December 18.

They are yet to concede a goal in this season's FA Trophy, having played three games.

