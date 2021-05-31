Experienced attacking midfielder Craig Parker is the last of a series of names that have committed to Stowmarket Town's squad for their debut campaign at Step 4.

Having scored 21 goals on the way to AFC Sudbury lifting the Isthmian League North Division (2015/16) they will be entering , Parker is set to have an important role to play in Paul Musgrove's squad.

The player that also had success with Bury Town, Leiston and Needham Market arrived at Greens Meadow last summer and quickly showed his class, scoring in Stow’s Emirates FA Cup wins against Rothwell Corinthians and Yaxley.

Injuries restricted Parker to just five first-team appearances in the Covid-19 curtailed 2020/21 season, but Musgrove is looking forward to utilising his wealth of higher-level experience for their first campaign in the Isthmian League.

“Parks has obviously been around the non-league football scene in Suffolk for a long time,” he told the club's website.

“He’s been hugely successful in his career and is another big influence on the squad.

“You know the impact he can have on the pitch with his goals. He’s committed to us for another year and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Parker is the 13th member of last season's Stow squad to have signed on for the upcoming campaign.

The others are: Robbie Sweeney (AMRLC), Tom Bullard (CB), Jack Ainsley (MC), Chris Casement (DRC), James Bradbrook (GK), Ollie Brown (RB), Josh Mayhew (ST), Dom Docherty (MC), Anton Clarke (DLC/MLC), George Bugg (ST), Reggie Lambe (AMC), Evan Collard (MC).

They are joined by three new signings in Kane Munday (ML), Anthony Spyrou (AMC/FC) and Josh Curry (DC).

