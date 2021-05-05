Tom Bullard, Jack Ainsley and Chris Casement have all committed to Stowmarket Town for the 2021/22 season.

The trio are the latest players from manager Paul Musgrove’s current squad to have agreed to extend their stay at Greens Meadow, following Robbie Sweeney renewing terms last month.

Bullard and Ainsley both joined the club two summers ago and played key roles in Stow’s unbeaten Premier Division campaign in 2019/20.

Tom Bullard has committed his future to Stowmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bullard, who took over as captain from Ollie Brown last summer and will continue with the armband next season, has made 45 appearances, scoring five times from central defence, while midfielder Ainsley has netted 14 goals in 49 games for the club.

Meanwhile, ex-Northern Ireland international Casement joined the Old Gold & Blacks in September last year, featuring five times in the 2020/21 season before it was curtailed.

“I am delighted to have Tom, Jack and Chris all commit to the club for the upcoming season,” Stow manager Musgrove said.

Jack Ainsley joined the Old Gold & Blacks in the summer of 2019. Picture: Mecha Morton

“They all bring huge quality, experience and leadership and I look forward to working with them again next season.”

