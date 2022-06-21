Needham Market have revealed two further departures from their squad in former Colchester United professional Callum Sturgess and AFC Sudbury graduate Tom Maycock – but reassured supporters new signings will be announced soon.

It comes as the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central outfit also confirmed that explosive forward Ben Fowkes has joined Braintree Town, which had already been revealed by the higher-league club.

Left-back Sturgess joined Colchester United's under-23s from Crystal Palace in July 2017, and following a successful loan spell, signed for the Marketmen on a permanent basis a year later.

Callum Sturgess goes on a run for Needham Market in their FA Trophy quarter-final with Stockport County Picture: Mecha Morton

Forward Maycock signed from lower-league AFC Sudbury last summer, soon returning to the club that developed him on loan.

Both played their part in a season which saw Needham reach the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy, eventually losing at home to Stockport County, as well as retaining the Suffolk Premier Cup at Colchester United.

Meanwhile the club also revealed manager Kevin Horlock was running the rule over potential new signings in the first pre-season training session at Bloomfields last night.

Tom Maycock strikes the winning penalty for Needham Market against Leiston in the Suffolk Premier Cup final at Colchester United FC in April Picture: Amy Gilson

A post on the club's website read: "As you may have seen in the local press, Ben Fowkes has left the club to join National League South club Braintree Town. We would like to thank Ben for his contribution to the club (especially the goals!) and we wish him well at his new club.

"Also leaving the club are Callum Sturgess, who has put in some exceptional performances at left back over the past few seasons and Tom Maycock, who joined us last summer from AFC Sudbury. We would like to wish them both every success in the future.

"Although the club is unable to announce any new signings at the moment, supporters should rest assured that there is a lot of work going on in the background, so be prepared for some exciting developments in the near future!

"Most of last season's squad have committed to the club for the coming season and there will be a number of potential new players at the club when pre-season training starts this evening (Monday)."

Horlock's side return to action on Saturday (1pm) with an eagerly-anticipated first home friendly against Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town squad.