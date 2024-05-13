Two members of Needham Market’s historic Step 3 title-winning squad have announced their departures ahead of the club’s first foray into the Vanarama National League divisions.

Both academy graduate Hugh Cullum and former AFC Sudbury promotion-winning captain Reece Harris have confirmed they will not be part of Kevin Horlock’s squad that tackles Step 2 football in 2024/25.

Defender Cullum, 20, was the first to announce his departure following a season which saw him credited with five appearances in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, having made 29 outings out on loan at Thetford Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The first departures from Needham Market’s double-winning squad have been confirmed as Hugh Cullum and Reece Harris Picture: Mark Westley

On his X account (formerly Twitter), the player who graduated from the club’s academy wrote: “It's time to move on to pastures new as my time at Needham has come to (an) end.

“Thank you to some great people for some good years including Manty, Kev, Tom and all the staff during my time there.

“Since I first joined all the players have been superb and wish them the best next year.”

It's time to move on to pastures new as my time at Needham has come to end. Thank you to some great people for some good years including Manty, Kev , Tom and all the staff during my time there. Since I first joined all the players have been superb and wish them the best next year pic.twitter.com/PY1thOZAaZ — Hugh Cullum (@cullum_hugh) May 6, 2024

Harris was signed by the club last summer after leading AFC Sudbury up through the play-offs to Needham’s division.

But injury restricted the left-sided defender or midfielder’s appearances with the 33-year-old credited on the league’s website as having played 13 times, scoring one goal.

On his X account, Harris posted above a club picture of him with the league trophy: “Legends. Thanks for an unreal season from everyone at the club.

“Go smash the North. I'll be keeping an eye on the results. No doubts the club will get some big results and hopefully can keep kicking on.

Legends 🙌🏽 Thanks for an unreal Season from everyone at the club. Go smash the North 👊🏽 I'll be keeping an eye on the results. No doubts the club will get some big results and hopefully can keep kicking on. All the best guys, one hell of a club🫡 https://t.co/jbNG6SkaON — FIT4TEK (@reeceharris33) May 12, 2024

“All the best guys, one hell of a club.”

The Bloomfields club, which also retained the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup for a fourth straight season, is awaiting confirmation of which division they will be competing in next season. That will come via the FA’s National League System club allocations once all promotion and relegation issues are sorted in the coming days.

Speculation suggests they will feed into the National League North with former Football League clubs Chester, Darlington and Scunthorpe United as well as fellow East Anglian clubs Peterborough Sports and King’s Lynn Town.