Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove has bolstered his attacking options with the addition of Emmanuel 'Manny' Osei.

The versatile front player has arrived at Greens Meadow from fellow Isthmian League North Division side Heybridge Town, whom he joined in February 2019 following a stint with Mildenhall Town when they were a Step 4 club.

Musgrove said: "I've known Manny for a while now and after we found out that a couple of our injured players were going to take longer than we expected to get back fit, we wanted to make sure we didn't suffer in terms of numbers after what has been a good start.

Stowmarket Town have signed Emmanuel Osei from Heybridge Swifts. Picture: Richard Marsham

"Manny gives us a big boost. He's skillful, can hold the ball up well and play in a number of areas on the pitch – we need that flexibility.

"He's a game changer and can make something happen out of nothing. He also has that experience of playing at our level, which is a big thing.

"I'm excited to work with him and I'm sure he's a player the fans will really enjoy."

Osei also counts the likes of Needham Market, Leiston, East Thurrock United, Met Police and Cheshunt on his list of former clubs.

