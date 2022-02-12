Luke Ingram admitted he could have thrown up with nerves ahead of the penalty kick which sent Needham Market flying towards the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy at the expense of National League high-fliers South Dartford.

The club's record appearance-maker managed to not show it though as his thunderous 73rd minute spot-kick gave Darts goalkeeper Dan Wilks little chance.

It sparked joyous scenes among the home contingent in a 1,011 crowd at Bloomfields and was to be the only goal of the game – despite Ingram himself hitting the crossbar and the post.

Luke Ingram takes the penalty which was to take Needham Market through to the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy Picture: Mecha Morton

That was only half of the Needham efforts which were denied by the goalframe against their higher-league opponents.

It has now put the Marketmen into Monday's last eight draw with non-league big hitters Notts County, Wrexham, Stockport and Dagenham & Redbridge.

So what would Ingram want to see handed to them, watch our post-match pitch interview below to find out.

Monday's draw is set to take place on TalkSport2 at an unyet specified time in the afternoon. But you can rely on SuffolkNews to bring you the outcome shortly after it goes out on the airwaves.