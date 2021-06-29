Following goalkeeping coach Danny Potter's recent switch from Stowmarket Town to AFC Sudbury, Paul Walker has completed a move in the opposite direction.

Potter's departure to the MEL Group Stadium – which sees him reunited with former Stow boss Rick Andrews – was confirmed over the weekend.

The arrival of Potter saw Walker vacate his coaching role at Sudbury, but he has now swiftly returned to the game as part of Paul Musgrove's set-up at Greens Meadow.

Paul Walker is the new goalkeeping coach at Stowmarket Town. Picture: Richard Marsham

Musgrove said: "Credit to Wilks (Richard Wilkins, Stowmarket assistant), he started the ball rolling on this one and after meeting Walks at training it was a no brainer.

"His infectious nature and willingness and desire to improved keepers shone through.”

Former Northampton Town 'keeper Walker announced his retirement from playing in March of this year, having suffered a serious facial injury while playing for Sudbury in the FA Cup in 2020.

Meanwhile, in what is becoming a hectic period at Sudbury, big-named duo Joe Whight and Billy Holland both announced their departures from the club yesterday.

